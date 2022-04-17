Edwards, Morant, other young stars embrace NBA playoff stage

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Edwards is sharing the NBA’s brightest lights with one is of the league’s most talked about young stars in Ja Morant. And Edwards has stepped boldly into the playoff spotlight. It won’t be the last time the second-year Minnesota guard goes toe-to-toe with Memphis’ MVP candidate. Their budding Western Conference rivalry is only part of the show put on by talented young players who are embracing the opening of the NBA playoffs. Tyrese Maxey and Jordan Poole also scored at least 30 points for the first time the league has had more than two 30-point performances on the same day by players 22 or younger.