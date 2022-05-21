Blistering speeds at fastest Indy 500 qualifying since 1996

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rain held off long enough to complete the first round of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. It was a soupy day that still produced eye-popping speeds not seen in 26 years. A pair of young new IndyCar stars posted blistering qualifying averages over 233 mph in a flex of Chevrolet horsepower, while NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson qualified for his first Indy 500 and Andretti Autosport had a terrible day. Only spots 13 through 33 were locked in on Saturday. The top 12 return Sunday for a shootout for the pole. The top 12 consists of seven Honda drivers, including all five from Chip Ganassi Racing.