Red Sox hit season-high 5 HRs, tag Zimmermann, Orioles 12-2

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer, one of Boston’s season-high five longballs, and the Red Sox coasted to a 12-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo each hit a solo drive for the Red Sox, who posted their ninth win in 12 games. All five Boston home runs came in four innings against Bruce Zimmermann. He allowed a previous career-high four homers in his last start Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Chants of “Let’s go, Celtics!” echoed around Fenway Park a handful of times and got louder when Boston scored five times in the eighth. The Celtics played at the Miami Heat hours later in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.