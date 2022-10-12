Saints’ Hill not ‘caught up’ in type, or frequency, of usage
By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints tight end Taysom Hill says he isn’t wondering whether he should get more plays at quarterback after running for three touchdowns and throwing for another in a victory over Seattle last weekend. Hill says he trusts the coaches to know when giving him the ball in various roles is most advantageous. The 32-year-old Hill says he’s grateful for the various opportunities he gets and won’t complain about having to split his time working as a tight end, and quarterback and on special teams. Hill has just one catch this season, but leads New Orleans in touchdowns rushing with five. New Orleans hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.