Braves rookie Strider returns, tagged by Phils in NLDS loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider returned to the mound for the first time in nearly a month and was tagged by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. The right-hander who turns 24 in two weeks lasted only 2 1/3 innings in the shortest start of his career. He was charged with five runs. Strider hadn’t pitched since Sept. 18 because of a strained left oblique. The Braves lost 9-1 and now are down two games to one in the best-of-five matchup.

