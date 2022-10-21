Calvin, Wily return picks for scores, Wagner tops LIU 37-26

NEW YORK (AP) — Coby Calvin and Junior Wily returned interceptions for touchdowns and Wagner picked up its first win of the season with a 37-26 victory over Long Island University on Friday night. Zachary Palmer-Smith staked Wagner (1-6, 1-2 Northeast Conference) to a 7-0 lead on the Seahawks’ first possession with a 2-yard touchdown run. Wagner took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when Calvin returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Michael Coney’s second field goal pulled LIU (0-7, 0-3) within 24-19 early in the third quarter, but Rickey Spruill capped a 12-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run and Wagner led 30-19 with 5:55 left in the period. The Seahawks’ final score was a 52-yard pick-6 by Wily with 10:09 left in the game.

