Colorado faces steep climb to return program to glory days

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes are in a downward spiral that’s seen them go 1-6 this season and cost head coach Karl Dorrell his job earlier this month. Their demise has been due to a myriad of reasons. It’s partly due to the transfer portal, where Colorado lost numerous players before this season. It’s partly due to the money surrounding name, image and likeness deals. Longtime NFL linebacker Chad Brown believes the next coach needs time to develop his culture. Just like under Hall of Fame coach Bill McCartney when Brown and his teammates captured the school’s only national football title during the 1990 season.

