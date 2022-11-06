Cordeiro, Robinson lead San Jose St. past Colorado St. 28-16

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro completed 27 of 42 passes for 274 yards and two touchdown and Kairee Robinson ran for two TDs to help San Jose State beat Colorado State 28-16. Robinson scored on a 5-yard run to give San Jose State (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) its first lead of the game at 14-10 with 10:56 left in the third quarter. Cordeiro threw a 35-yard TD pass to Elijah Cooks that made it 21-10 early in the fourth. Avery Morrow finished with 17 carries for 124 yards and Tory Horton added nine receptions for 196 yards for Colorado State (2-7, 2-3 Mountain West).

