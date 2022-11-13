Tagovailoa stays hot, throws for 3 TDs, Dolphins rout Browns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 for their fourth straight win. In a game that was a blowout by the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa connected with three receivers for his third straight three-touchdown game. Since returning in Week 7, Tagovailoa has 10 TD passes and no interceptions. He finished with 285 yards on 25-of-32 passing Sunday. Jeff Wilson rushed for 119 yards on 17 carries as the Dolphins finished with 491 yards of offense. Jacoby Brissett threw for 212 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland.

