Lakers top Spurs in James’ return for first road victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scored 21 points in his return from a five-game absence, Anthony Davis had 25 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday night for their first road victory of the season. James wasted no time returning to form following a strained left adductor, hitting a 16-foot jumper 17 seconds in for the game’s first points. James was 8 for 17 from the field and had eight rebounds and five assists. San Antonio lost its seventh straight, the second-longest losing streak in the NBA this season. The Spurs have lost 13 of 14 after a 5-2 start. The teams will meet again in San Antonio on Saturday night.

