Neymar working ’24 hours a day’ to return at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil defender Marquinhos says Neymar is working “24 hours a day” to try to recover from his ankle injury and play again at the World Cup. Neymar damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday and will miss the match against Switzerland on Monday. He remained hopeful of recovering but team doctors still haven’t given a timetable on his return. Marquinhos says Neymar “is sleeping in physiotherapy.” Brazil coach Tite says he had to “force” Neymar to stop his treatment on Sunday and go be with his teammates at a training session.

