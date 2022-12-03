Messi, Mbappé and co: The AP’s World Cup team of group stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Writers covering the World Cup for The Associated Press have chosen their standout players at the tournament so far to form a best team of the group stage. Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France star Kylian Mbappé are two of the more high-profile players selected after combining to score five goals in the group stage. There are also a slew of surprise names who have helped to cause some of the many big upsets in Qatar including Australia defender Harry Souttar and Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi. The performances of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo and Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol have probably earned them big-money moves in the near future.

