Dustin Poirier beats Conor McGregor with a TKO in UFC 264 after McGregor appears to have broken his ankle

CNN - Sports

By Jacob Lev, Alaa Elassar and Alanne Orjoux, CNN

In an anticlimactic and painful end to their third and much-anticipated match-up, Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor by TKO in the first round in the UFC 264 Saturday night after McGregor appeared to have broken his ankle.

The two men had faced off twice before and talked a lot of trash in the lead-up to the match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but Poirier came out on top in the short contest.

McGregor (22-6) and Poirier (28-6) are longtime rivals. In 2014, McGregor defeated Poirier at UFC 178 with a first-round KO. But in January, Poirier got his revenge at UFC 257 with a second-round finish.

Other matches of note

The lightweight bout between Poirier and McGregor was the big draw, but the main card was jam-packed with noteworthy battles.

Irene Aldana took down Yana Kunitskaya in the women’s bantamweight with a first-round TKO.

Sean O’Malley beat Kris Moutinho in the bantamweight in the third round with a TKO, and Tai Tuivasa brought Greg Hardy down in a first-round TKO for the heavyweight match.

And Gilbert Burns took down Stephen Thompson in the welterweight class by unanimous decision.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.