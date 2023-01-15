Kobe Bryant’s iconic Lakers jersey expected to sell for up to $7 million at auction

By Yenny Sanchez, CNN

Don’t miss your chance to score an autographed Kobe Bryant jersey.

Sotheby’s is bringing Bryant’s MVP-season Los Angeles Lakers jersey to auction, where it is expected to bring up to $7 million.

The signed jersey was worn by the five-time NBA champion more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season. In fact, it is the same one worn in the now-iconic photo in which he grabs the jersey and screams in excitement after securing a 14-point lead over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference first round series.

“This jersey has influenced popular culture in a way that is seldom seen in the sports community, becoming iconic and synonymous with the image of Kobe Bryant,” Sotheby’s said in a news release. “The raw passion captured in the photos has inspired artists and designers all over the world … this jersey has been featured in countless murals and artworks depicting the late basketball sensation.”

The jersey has become “synonymous with Kobe’s ‘Mamba Mentality,’ ” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in the release. “The fact that Kobe scored a total of 645 points over 8 months in this jersey, in his only MVP season, is simply stunning.”

If the jersey sells for the $5-$7 million price Sotheby’s is estimating, it would be the highest price ever paid for a Bryant jersey, the auction house said.

The only other jersey valued so highly is Michael Jordan’s game-worn 1998 NBA finals “The Last Dance” jersey, which sold for $10.1 million at a Sotheby’s auction in September 2022.

Bryant’s jersey will come with a collection of photos, artwork, books and more. The lot will be open for bidding February 2-9. It will also be on public display at Sotheby’s New York during the first week of February.

