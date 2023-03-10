Mikaela Shiffrin equals all-time skiing record with 86th World Cup circuit win in Sweden
By Alasdair Howorth, CNN
Mikaela Shiffrin won her 86th World Cup race on Friday — triumphing in the giant slalom in Åre, Sweden — to match the overall record set by skiing legend Ingemar Stenmark.
Shiffrin is now on the precipice of becoming the sport’s all-time winningest athlete — man or woman — and can break the record on Saturday in the slalom.
More to follow…
