Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs get ready for their parade

(CNN) — A million Chiefs fans are lining the streets of Kansas City on this Valentine’s Day ready to shower love on their back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

The parade got underway just after 11 a.m. local time, as throngs of people lined the route through downtown Kansas City, reveling in the unseasonably warm temperatures.

The Chiefs are celebrating becoming just the second team in nearly two decades to win back-to-back Super Bowls, taking the Vince Lombardi Trophy for a ride past the throngs of fans – including many kids who got the day off from school for the festivities.

It’s the third parade for the Chiefs in five years as they have cemented themselves as the NFL’s latest dynasty. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who at 28 years of age has already made a claim to the title of greatest quarterback ever, put out the call the day before the parade for Chiefs fans to show up early and be ready to party.

“ChiefsKingdom let’s do it big tomorrow!!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. “See yall at the parade!”

Mahomes certainly enjoyed last year’s parade, too, at one point handing a fan the Lombardi Trophy and then apparently forgetting about it as he walked away.

Championship parades are often a time for players to let loose and blow off steam as they revel in their victory ahead of the offseason. In that vein, Mahomes poked fun at his teammate, Jaylen Watson, who ended last year’s revelries in a wheelchair after enjoying the fun a bit too much.

“You going to make it this year bro?” Mahomes joked with Watson on X.

In a virtual news conference on Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters it has been “mentioned a couple of times” to his players not to go too overboard with the celebrations.

“It’s great to have fun but be smart,” he added.

The numbers will likely be boosted given several schools in the city have allowed students the day off to enjoy the celebrations.

The Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation says it “anticipates tremendous crowds.”

Joe Hennessy, a reporter for local station KCTV, posted a video on X of Chiefs fans arriving at the parade route at 4 a.m. to secure their places at the front.

“Chiefs fans are built different!” he wrote.

Reid said Chiefs coaches will “take right around a week off” after the parade, but will then get straight back to work for the NFL Combine, which begins on February 26.

