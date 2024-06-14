USA makes history in advancing to next stage of men’s T20 Cricket World Cup after game against Ireland is abandoned

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The USA achieved a historic milestone after advancing to the next stage of the men’s T20 Cricket World Cup after its game against Ireland on Friday was abandoned due to a wet outfield, according to the International Cricket Council.

There had been heavy rainfall overnight ahead of the match in Lauderhill, Florida, and despite the ground staff’s best efforts, the game was unable to be played, with both teams earning a point as a result.

It was a momentous point for USA, which saw its qualification for the Super 8 stage of the tournament confirmed, a remarkable achievement given the team is appearing in its first ever T20 World Cup.

The USA’s performances over the course of the group stage have been one of the headline talking points of the tournament so far, having beaten powerhouse Pakistan and barely losing to India.

One of the co-hosts for the T20 World Cup, the USA opened up its campaign with a convincing victory over Canada and finishes its Group A stage on five points.

As a result of Friday’s abandonment, Pakistan was elimated from the tournament.

The top two teams in each of the tournament’s four groups advance to the Super 8 stage where they will be split into two more groups.

The four teams in those two groups will play one another in a round-robin format, with the top two advancing to the semifinal stage.

The Super 8 stage begins on June 19, with all 12 games in the second round of the T20 World Cup being played across four Caribbean islands in Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent.

