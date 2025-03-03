Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera set for Masters return after serving prison sentence

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera is set to return to the Masters next month after serving two years in prison for domestic abuse.

In 2021, the Argentine was arrested by Federal Police in Brazil for crimes committed in Argentina. According to the Associated Press, Cabrera was subsequently sentenced for threats and harassment of his ex-girlfriend of two years. Her case was later joined by another of Cabrera’s former partners.

In 2023, AP reported that Cabrera was released on parole, with the 55-year-old telling Golf Digest at the time that he was “deeply embarrassed” by his behavior.

Now, it appears the 2009 Masters champion is set for a return to Augusta National after being officially listed as one of the former champions set to take part.

It is customary that former champions are invited to play at the event every year but, between 2021 and 2024, Cabrera had been officially listed by the Masters as one of the “past champions not playing.”

It is unclear whether or not Cabrera was invited during that period. Golf Week reported he did not have a visa in time for the 2024 tournament and the chairman of Augusta National said he would be welcome back once those issues were sorted.

CNN has attempted to reach out to Cabrera’s representatives regarding his participation at this year’s tournament and sought comment from the Masters for comment about his invitation.

Meanwhile, former golfer Ben Crenshaw, who hosts the annual champions dinner at the Masters, has reportedly welcomed Cabrera’s presence at this year’s event.

According to Golf Week, Crenshaw said it would be “great to have Angel back.”

As well as his Masters title in 2009, Cabrera, who is known as “El Pato,” also won the 2007 US Open.

He played in 12 PGA Tour Champions events – a senior competition – in 2024 and has participated in two more this year. His last event on the PGA Tour came in 2019.

Speaking to Golf Digest in 2023 about the past few years, Cabrera said: “I am repentant and embarrassed. I made serious mistakes. I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted. That was wrong.”

When asked about playing again at the Masters, he added it was his “dream to return to that prestigious place and walk the course that gave me so much joy and satisfaction.”

The Masters will be played between April 10-13 this year, where US golfer Scottie Scheffler will be to defend his crown.

CNN’s Jill Martin contributed reporting.

