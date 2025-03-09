Dramatic overtime buzzer-beaters by Alabama and St. John’s set the stage for March Madness

By Thomas Schlachter and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The most wonderful time of year for college basketball fans is almost upon us and Saturday’s hoops action served as a timely reminder of the March Madness chaos that awaits.

In a jam-packed night of basketball, both Alabama and St. John’s took wins in their final regular season games in dramatic style, sealing victory with overtime buzzer-beaters.

No. 7 Alabama condemned archrival No. 1 Auburn to its second loss of the week, and in the most heartbreaking fashion possible.

It was a back and forth game between the in-state rivals before Johni Broome tied the game with just under a minute left in regulation.

Neither team could find the winning score in that minute and the game went to overtime.

With the game still tied and the final seconds ticking away, Alabama’s senior guard Mark Sears hit a runner from the free throw line to deliver the 93-91 win for the Crimson Tide at the buzzer.

No. 6 St. John’s Red Storm have been one of the stories of the season and added to their brilliant year so far with the big win over No. 20 Marquette on Saturday.

The game was tight throughout with the Golden Eagles showing they’ll be a team to reckon with in the Big Dance.

But a resurgent St. John’s, led by head coach Rick Pitino, showed the resolve that has brought the Red Storm to the top of the Big East.

St John’s trailed in the final seconds of regulation before a lay-up from RJ Luis Jr. tied the game to force overtime.

Overtime continued to follow a similar pattern and with the scores level and time running out, St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor picked up a loose ball and scored the crucial bucket to give the Red Storm the win at the buzzer.

“There’s not a whole lot to say except wow,” Pitino told reporters postgame. “The resilience to play in front of a sold-out road game and to just never give up.”

The veteran head coach added that it was probably his favorite win of the season as he prepares his Red Storm for March Madness.

“I said, ‘This is you’re one-and-done. You lose this game, the season’s over,’” Pitino said. “That’s the way you’ve got to play it to prepare for March Madness. You don’t just show up in March and say, ‘OK, this is what we’re going to do.’ You prepare for it now. You prepare for it at the Big East Tournament.”

Elsewhere in college hoops, Duke clinched the ACC regular-season title with victory over rival North Carolina.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Duke, however, and the Blue Devils responded from a seven-point deficit in the second half to beat North Carolina 82-69.

Projected 2025 lottery pick Kon Knueppel led Duke in scoring with 17 points. Star freshman Cooper Flagg also added 15 points and four blocks to help seal victory for the Blue Devils.

