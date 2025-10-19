San Jose Sharks apologize for ‘offensively worded message’ displayed during Hispanic Heritage Night

By Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — The San Jose Sharks have apologized after an apparent offensive message seeming to praise Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was displayed on the arena’s scoreboard during the team’s Hispanic heritage celebration on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Video shared with CNN showed the scoreboard displaying: “SJ SHARKS FANS LOVE ICE !! GET ‘EM BOYZ !” Some fans at SAP Center in San Jose, California,﻿ can be heard booing in response.

Sharks fan Jessica Clark told CNN she and her group were “appalled” by the message. “They’re my favorite team — I even have tattoos — but this was something that should’ve been caught,” she said.

In a statement posted on X later, the NHL team said: “During the first intermission of tonight’s game, an offensively worded message which had been externally submitted was inadvertently displayed on the in-arena scoreboard.”

Sharks Sports & Entertainment said the message did not reflect the organization’s values and had not been detected during its standard review process. The team expressed deep regret and said it is investigating the origin of the message.

The incident occurred during “Los Tiburones Night,” the Sharks’ ninth annual celebration of “the team’s commitment to the Bay Area’s vibrant Hispanic community,” according to the club’s website.

The Sharks would go on to lose to the Penguins 3-0.

