Idaho high school football preseason media poll released, Rigby tops Rocky Mountain in 5A

Local Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As the Idaho high school football season begins this week, we know which teams lead the polls coming into this season. That includes a tight race for the top spot in the Class 5A polls, with Rigby barely edging out Rocky Mountain for first.

Rocky Mountain defeated Rigby in last year's 5A Championship 17-14, but Rigby leads the preseason 5A poll with five of 10 first-place votes and 37 points compared to Rocky Mountain's 36.

In Class 4A, Skyline garnered seven of the 10 first-place votes to nab the top spot. Also, Pocatello just made the poll to round out the top five.

The three-time defending state champs Sugar-Salem picked up eight first-place votes to lead the Class 3A poll. South Fremont slots in at fourth place.

West Side is the unanimous preseason number-one team in Class 2A, taking all 10 first-place votes as the two-time defending state champs try to make it a three-peat this season.

The high school football season begins Friday night when Preston hosts Lakeland and Century travels to Minico. Plus, on Saturday, Rocky Mountain begins its state title defense with a matchup against Highland inside Holt Arena.