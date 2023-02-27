ISU women’s basketball falls 53-46 to Northern Colorado on senior night

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite a fourth quarter comeback to trim their deficit to one point, the Idaho State Bengals fell short at Reed Gym against the Northern Colorado Bears 53-46.

On senior night, Callie Bourne led ISU and all scorers with 18 points, but the Bengals dug an early hole.

Northern Colorado led 14-5 after the first quarter, and Idaho State wasn't able to eliminate the deficit.

Next up, Big Sky Tournament begins Saturday for the eight-seeded Bengals when they face Portland State Saturday at 2:30 p.m.