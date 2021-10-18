

Most expensive homes for sale in Boise

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Boise, Idaho, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Boise below:

#10. 2575 N Heavens Way, Boise ($2,624,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,106 square feet; $639 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 5778 E Marmount Ct, Boise ($3,000,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,354 square feet; $560 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 2813 E Hard Rock Dr, Boise ($3,100,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,117 square feet; $752 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 5784 E Marmount Ct, Boise ($3,121,503)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,874 square feet; $531 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 6184 W Hollilynn Dr, Boise ($3,195,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,394 square feet; $592 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 5392 N Mount Shadow Ln, Boise ($3,200,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 5,646 square feet; $566 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 6094 E Marmount Ct, Boise ($3,330,916)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,874 square feet; $567 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 1268 E Broadstone Ct, Boise ($3,750,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,806 square feet; $780 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 30 Green Ranch Rd, Boise ($5,200,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,915 square feet; $1,328 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 2420 E Warm Springs Ave, Boise ($7,750,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,129 square feet; $1,264 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

