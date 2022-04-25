

Highest paying jobs in Boise for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Boise, ID using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

PxHere

#50. Structural metal fabricators and fitters

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $46,820

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,750

– Employment: 69,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($59,130)

— Anchorage, AK ($57,900)

— Longview, WA ($57,410)



Canva

#49. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $47,820

– #305 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,710

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)



London Metropolitan Archives/Heritage Images // Getty Images

#48. Machinists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $48,090

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)



Canva

#47. Cargo and freight agents

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $48,110

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($80,300)

— Yakima, WA ($68,030)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($64,030)



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#46. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $48,160

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock

#45. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $48,370

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)



Canva

#44. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $48,690

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,400

– Employment: 44,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,510)

— Nevada nonmetropolitan area ($81,690)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($78,180)



Kot500 // Shutterstock

#43. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $48,860

– #269 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)



Peter Braakmann // Shutterstock

#42. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $49,390

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,420

– Employment: 22,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— South Arkansas nonmetropolitan area ($85,480)

— Northwestern Idaho nonmetropolitan area ($77,330)

— Longview, WA ($74,500)



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#41. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $49,480

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#40. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $49,520

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,710

– Employment: 110,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($58,060)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($55,720)

— Columbus, OH ($53,800)



Canva

#39. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $49,900

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,350

– Employment: 35,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,910)

— Bellingham, WA ($61,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,760)



Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#38. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $50,110

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)



Canva

#37. Dental laboratory technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $51,120

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,230

– Employment: 30,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($67,730)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($59,560)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($55,140)



Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#36. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $51,130

– #333 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#35. Industrial machinery mechanics

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $51,210

– #462 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)



John Leung // Shutterstock

#34. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $51,270

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)



Pxhere

#33. Maintenance workers, machinery

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $51,360

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)



Pixabay

#32. Surveying and mapping technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $51,430

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#31. Electricians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $52,410

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#30. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $52,730

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)



Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#29. Food service managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $52,990

– #406 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)



Zhanna Kavaliova // Shutterstock

#28. Logging equipment operators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,570

– Employment: 25,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($64,000)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($62,910)

— Longview, WA ($62,780)



rlat // Shutterstock

#27. Postal service clerks

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $53,300

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#26. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $53,510

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#25. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $54,250

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Huntsville, AL ($55,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,260)

— Wausau, WI ($55,060)



Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#24. Postal service mail carriers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $54,840

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)



welcomia // Shutterstock

#23. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $54,910

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)



Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#22. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $55,090

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)



GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#21. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $56,420

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

Canva

#20. Construction and building inspectors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $56,430

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)



Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#19. Private detectives and investigators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $58,500

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jackson, MI ($93,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)



sculpies // Shutterstock

#18. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $61,040

– #440 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)



Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#17. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $61,080

– #399 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)



4 PM production // Shutterstock

#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $61,840

– #483 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Insurance sales agents

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $62,330

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)



Unsplash

#14. Crane and tower operators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $63,120

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)



Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#13. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $63,470

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $63,730

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#11. Advertising sales agents

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $64,760

– #322 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. Lodging managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $67,540

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#8. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $69,540

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,810

– Employment: 5,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($104,810)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)



Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $74,510

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)



g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $79,250

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $82,550

– #364 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)



Prath // Shutterstock

#4. Detectives and criminal investigators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $84,840

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)



Skycolors // Shutterstock

#3. Commercial pilots

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $93,730

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)



Canva

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $98,920

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)



Canva

#1. Transportation inspectors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $105,470

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

