Lowest-paying jobs in Boise

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Boise, ID, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Stockers and order fillers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)



#49. Pharmacy aides

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,990

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,560

– Employment: 43,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)



#48. Library technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)



#47. Residential advisors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 92,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($50,560)

— Napa, CA ($48,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($46,210)



#46. Orderlies

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,650

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,440

– Employment: 45,160

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)

#45. Grinding and polishing workers, hand

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,620

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,990

– Employment: 15,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($52,840)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($46,560)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($45,620)



#44. Receptionists and information clerks

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,300

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,910

– Employment: 983,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)



#43. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,130

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 900

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)



#42. Couriers and messengers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $30,020

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,270

– Employment: 68,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)

— Modesto, CA ($42,550)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)



#41. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,280

– Employment: 21,050

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($55,570)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($55,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,900)

#40. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $29,860

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,990

– Employment: 285,980

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)

— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)



#39. Packers and packagers, hand

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $29,810

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)



#38. Parking attendants

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)



#37. Medical transcriptionists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $29,540

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,220

– Employment: 55,830

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($51,700)

— New Haven, CT ($49,600)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,400)



#36. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#35. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $29,070

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)



#34. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $28,550

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)



#33. Floral designers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $28,500

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,100

– Employment: 36,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)



#32. Sewing machine operators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $28,140

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)



#31. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $28,020

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#30. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,840

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,440

– Employment: 277,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)



#29. Library assistants, clerical

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,500

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)



#27 (tie). Cooks, restaurant

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 1,193,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)



#27 (tie). Preschool teachers, except special education

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)



#26. School bus monitors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,410

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 55,310

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)

#25. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,360

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)



#24. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,280

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)



#23. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,170

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)



#22. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $27,020

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)



#21. Bartenders

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $26,280

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#20. Food preparation workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $26,160

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)



#19. Demonstrators and product promoters

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $26,040

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,990

– Employment: 40,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,820)

— Boulder, CO ($51,470)

— Prescott, AZ ($47,200)



#18. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $25,780

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)



#17. Legislators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– Employment: 44,590

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)



#16. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $25,630

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

#15. Animal caretakers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $25,580

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)



#13 (tie). Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $25,450

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)



#13 (tie). Cashiers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $25,450

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)



#12. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $25,230

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,400

– Employment: 25,560

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)



#11. Foundry mold and coremakers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $25,050

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,980

– Employment: 13,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($50,560)

— Muskegon, MI ($48,030)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($47,150)

#10. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $24,870

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)



#9. Waiters and waitresses

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $24,660

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)



#8. Cooks, short order

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $24,620

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)



#7. Cooks, fast food

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $24,070

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)



#6. Dishwashers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $23,390

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#5. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $23,200

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)



#4. Childcare workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $22,990

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)



#3. Amusement and recreation attendants

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $22,580

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)



#2. Fast food and counter workers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $21,680

– #299 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)



#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $20,190

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

