Pixabay
The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Boise, ID, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#50. Stockers and order fillers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $31,010
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,020
– Employment: 2,451,430
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)
Canva
#49. Pharmacy aides
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $30,990
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,560
– Employment: 43,560
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)
Unsplash
#48. Library technicians
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $30,960
– #222 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,070
– Employment: 73,000
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)
— Napa, CA ($57,890)
Vasin Lee // Shutterstock
#47. Residential advisors
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,950
– Employment: 92,500
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($50,560)
— Napa, CA ($48,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($46,210)
Canva
#46. Orderlies
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $30,650
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,440
– Employment: 45,160
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,370)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,740)
Canva
#45. Grinding and polishing workers, hand
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $30,620
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,990
– Employment: 15,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($52,840)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($46,560)
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($45,620)
New Africa // Shutterstock
#44. Receptionists and information clerks
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $30,300
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,760
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,910
– Employment: 983,150
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)
Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#43. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $30,130
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 900
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Couriers and messengers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $30,020
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,270
– Employment: 68,310
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)
— Modesto, CA ($42,550)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)
Canva
#41. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $29,940
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,280
– Employment: 21,050
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($55,570)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($55,380)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,900)
Pearl PhotoPix // Shutterstock
#40. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $29,860
– #271 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 910
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,990
– Employment: 285,980
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)
— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)
viviandnguyen_ // Flickr
#39. Packers and packagers, hand
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $29,810
– #168 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
Martin Smith // Shutterstock
#38. Parking attendants
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $29,580
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,210
– Employment: 91,160
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#37. Medical transcriptionists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $29,540
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,220
– Employment: 55,830
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($51,700)
— New Haven, CT ($49,600)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,400)
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#36. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $29,530
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– Employment: 175,660
– Entry level education requirements: not available
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
— Napa, CA ($42,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock
#35. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $29,070
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
Canva
#34. Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $28,550
– #262 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,520
– Employment: 392,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)
Unsplash
#33. Floral designers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $28,500
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,100
– Employment: 36,000
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($44,600)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)
UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock
#32. Sewing machine operators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $28,140
– #179 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
Unsplash
#31. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $28,020
– #256 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– Employment: 2,036,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
Canva
#30. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $27,840
– #174 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,440
– Employment: 277,200
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)
— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)
PxHere
#29. Library assistants, clerical
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $27,500
– #164 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,490
– Employment: 78,470
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)
Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons
#27 (tie). Cooks, restaurant
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $27,460
– #272 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 1,193,860
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images
#27 (tie). Preschool teachers, except special education
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $27,460
– #343 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
Richard Thornton // Shutterstock
#26. School bus monitors
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $27,410
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,220
– Employment: 55,310
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)
Canva
#25. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $27,360
– #272 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,960
– Employment: 111,480
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
Paul.J.West // Shutterstock
#24. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $27,280
– #240 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
Canva
#23. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $27,170
– #232 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,780
– Employment: 98,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#22. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $27,020
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,580
– Employment: 723,430
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
Crew // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Bartenders
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $26,280
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
Canva
#20. Food preparation workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $26,160
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,270
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
Canva
#19. Demonstrators and product promoters
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $26,040
– #114 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,990
– Employment: 40,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,820)
— Boulder, CO ($51,470)
— Prescott, AZ ($47,200)
aboutsung // Shutterstock
#18. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $25,780
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
create jobs 51 // Shutterstock
#17. Legislators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $25,710
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,110
– Employment: 44,590
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yakima, WA ($139,690)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)
VGstockstudio // Shutterstock
#16. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $25,630
– #219 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,500
– Employment: 243,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($46,270)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#15. Animal caretakers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $25,580
– #270 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock
#13 (tie). Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $25,450
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
#13 (tie). Cashiers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $25,450
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
Canva
#12. Graders and sorters, agricultural products
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $25,230
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,400
– Employment: 25,560
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)
Provincial Archives of Alberta // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Foundry mold and coremakers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $25,050
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,980
– Employment: 13,610
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($50,560)
— Muskegon, MI ($48,030)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($47,150)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#10. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $24,870
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 780
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#9. Waiters and waitresses
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $24,660
– #235 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
Jason Person // Shutterstock
#8. Cooks, short order
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $24,620
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 124,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
Daniel Lee // Flickr
#7. Cooks, fast food
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $24,070
– #147 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
Ryan Everton // Unsplash
#6. Dishwashers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $23,390
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
Pixabay
#5. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $23,200
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,320
– Employment: 114,320
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)
Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock
#4. Childcare workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $22,990
– #298 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 970
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
Unsplash
#3. Amusement and recreation attendants
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $22,580
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 640
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
Pxhere
#2. Fast food and counter workers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $21,680
– #299 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
Pexels
#1. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $20,190
– #118 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,390
– Employment: 54,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
