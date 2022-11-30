Highest-paying business jobs in Boise
Undrey // Shutterstock
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Boise, ID metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
Canva
#24. Credit counselors
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $40,260
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#23. Fundraisers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $42,740
– #317 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#22. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $45,280
– #256 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#21. Training and development specialists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $56,540
– #335 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#20. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $59,240
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#19. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $62,600
– #235 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,370
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#18. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $63,170
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
Mongta Studio // Shutterstock
#17. Cost estimators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $63,590
– #328 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#16. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $63,730
– #300 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Labor relations specialists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $63,810
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
Rido // Shutterstock
#14. Human resources specialists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $64,090
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,540
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#13. Insurance underwriters
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $65,450
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
ernestoeslava // Pixabay
#12. Compliance officers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $67,670
– #240 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 790
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
comzeal images // Shutterstock
#11. Loan officers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $68,140
– #358 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
sabthai // Shutterstock
#10. Budget analysts
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $68,280
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock
#9. Logisticians
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– #247 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#8. Accountants and auditors
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $72,340
– #256 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#7. Financial examiners
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $75,260
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock
#6. Credit analysts
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $78,480
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
Undrey // Shutterstock
#5. Financial and investment analysts
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $80,050
– #239 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#4. Management analysts
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $81,830
– #347 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#3. Project management specialists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $82,200
– #309 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock
#2. Financial risk specialists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $85,560
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Personal financial advisors
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $98,220
– #282 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)