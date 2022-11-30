

Highest-paying business jobs in Boise

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Boise, ID metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

#24. Credit counselors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $40,260

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)



#23. Fundraisers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $42,740

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)



#22. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $45,280

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)



#21. Training and development specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $56,540

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)



#20. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $59,240

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

#19. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $62,600

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)



#18. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $63,170

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)



#17. Cost estimators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $63,590

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)



#16. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $63,730

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)



#15. Labor relations specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $63,810

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

#14. Human resources specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $64,090

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)



#13. Insurance underwriters

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $65,450

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)



#12. Compliance officers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $67,670

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)



#11. Loan officers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $68,140

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)



#10. Budget analysts

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $68,280

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#9. Logisticians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)



#8. Accountants and auditors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $72,340

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)



#7. Financial examiners

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $75,260

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)



#6. Credit analysts

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $78,480

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)



#5. Financial and investment analysts

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $80,050

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#4. Management analysts

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $81,830

– #347 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)



#3. Project management specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $82,200

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)



#2. Financial risk specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $85,560

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)



#1. Personal financial advisors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $98,220

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)