Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Boise
Canva
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Boise
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Boise, ID metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock
#30. Web and digital interface designers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $53,930
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,460
– Employment: 82,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)
Toa55 // Shutterstock
#29. Landscape architects
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $55,160
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,980
– Employment: 17,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,590)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,810)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,110)
Gearstd // Shutterstock
#28. Mechanical drafters
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $57,510
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,650
– Employment: 47,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)
Francesco Scatena // Shutterstock
#27. Cartographers and photogrammetrists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $58,820
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,510
– Employment: 12,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($104,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,720)
anyaivanova // Shutterstock
#26. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $59,880
– #242 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,070
– Employment: 101,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#25. Computer network support specialists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– #198 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,350
– Employment: 176,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)
PR Image Factory // Shutterstock
#24. Operations research analysts
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $68,160
– #159 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Surveyors
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $71,280
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,880
– Employment: 46,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock
#22. Web developers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $73,340
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 84,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#21. Computer programmers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $75,070
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#20. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $76,910
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,390
– Employment: 40,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($90,200)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#19. Database administrators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $77,140
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
Canva
#18. Mechanical engineers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $78,100
– #385 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#17. Network and computer systems administrators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $78,240
– #255 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 670
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#16. Architects, except landscape and naval
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $78,380
– #196 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#15. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $79,280
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
Canva
#14. Materials engineers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $84,010
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
Canva
#13. Computer systems analysts
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $85,700
– #261 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#12. Information security analysts
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $86,420
– #198 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
Canva
#11. Civil engineers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $88,440
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#10. Industrial engineers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $88,900
– #211 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#9. Software developers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $96,980
– #264 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#8. Computer hardware engineers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $98,090
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock
#7. Data scientists
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $101,360
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
Canva
#6. Environmental engineers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $105,300
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
Canva
#5. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $106,920
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– Employment: 7,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($152,290)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#4. Electronics engineers, except computer
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $108,580
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
IBM Research // Flickr
#3. Computer network architects
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $108,740
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
Canva
#2. Electrical engineers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $115,060
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#1. Database architects
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $140,900
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
