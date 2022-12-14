

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Boise

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Boise, ID metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#30. Web and digital interface designers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $53,930

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,460

– Employment: 82,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)



#29. Landscape architects

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $55,160

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,980

– Employment: 17,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,590)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,810)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,110)



#28. Mechanical drafters

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $57,510

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,650

– Employment: 47,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)



#27. Cartographers and photogrammetrists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $58,820

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,510

– Employment: 12,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($104,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,720)



#26. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $59,880

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

#25. Computer network support specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)



#24. Operations research analysts

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $68,160

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)



#23. Surveyors

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $71,280

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)



#22. Web developers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $73,340

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)



#21. Computer programmers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $75,070

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#20. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $76,910

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,390

– Employment: 40,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($90,200)



#19. Database administrators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $77,140

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)



#18. Mechanical engineers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $78,100

– #385 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)



#17. Network and computer systems administrators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $78,240

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)



#16. Architects, except landscape and naval

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $78,380

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#15. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $79,280

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)



#14. Materials engineers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $84,010

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)



#13. Computer systems analysts

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $85,700

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)



#12. Information security analysts

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $86,420

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)



#11. Civil engineers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $88,440

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#10. Industrial engineers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $88,900

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)



#9. Software developers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $96,980

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)



#8. Computer hardware engineers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $98,090

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)



#7. Data scientists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $101,360

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)



#6. Environmental engineers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $105,300

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#5. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $106,920

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,450

– Employment: 7,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($152,290)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)



#4. Electronics engineers, except computer

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $108,580

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)



#3. Computer network architects

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $108,740

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)



#2. Electrical engineers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $115,060

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)



#1. Database architects

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $140,900

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

