Highest-paying management jobs in Boise
Canva
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.
Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Boise, ID metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.
create jobs 51 // Shutterstock
#29. Legislators
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $25,710
– #215 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,110
– Employment: 44,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yakima, WA ($139,690)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)
Canva
#28. Education and childcare administrators, preschool and daycare
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $37,430
– #296 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,800
– Employment: 56,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,390)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($73,080)
— Napa, CA ($70,330)
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#27. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $45,100
– #415 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
Paolo Bona // Shutterstock
#26. Food service managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $52,990
– #406 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#25. Social and community service managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $62,130
– #396 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)
Pixabay
#24. Advertising and promotions managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $66,700
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#23. Lodging managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $67,540
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#22. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $69,540
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,440
– Employment: 5,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($104,810)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)
Pixabay
#21. General and operations managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $79,370
– #486 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
USACE NY // Flickr
#20. Construction managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $82,510
– #445 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 790
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $82,550
– #364 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $86,680
– #323 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock
#17. Facilities managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $87,080
– #272 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
Motortion Films // Shutterstock
#16. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $88,350
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 17,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($108,680)
— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($108,430)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($105,390)
creativemarc // Shutterstock
#15. Administrative services managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $88,380
– #345 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#14. Chief executives
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $95,480
– #431 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#13. Training and development managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $95,790
– #117 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#12. Education administrators, postsecondary
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 790
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#11. Purchasing managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $101,470
– #208 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
NTNU // Flickr
#10. Natural sciences managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $102,610
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#9. Public relations managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $106,730
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#8. Marketing managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $107,490
– #335 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 580
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#7. Human resources managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $108,570
– #277 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#6. Industrial production managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $109,480
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
Canva
#5. Sales managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $110,940
– #363 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Medical and health services managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $111,480
– #206 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
Canva
#3. Financial managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $117,500
– #343 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Computer and information systems managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $119,800
– #330 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 880
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
Pixabay
#1. Architectural and engineering managers
Boise, ID
– Annual mean salary: $145,120
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)