Highest-paying management jobs in Boise

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Boise, ID metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

create jobs 51 // Shutterstock

#29. Legislators

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– Employment: 44,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)



#28. Education and childcare administrators, preschool and daycare

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $37,430

– #296 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– Employment: 56,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,390)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($73,080)

— Napa, CA ($70,330)



Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#27. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $45,100

– #415 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)



Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#26. Food service managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $52,990

– #406 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)



Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#25. Social and community service managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $62,130

– #396 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#24. Advertising and promotions managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $66,700

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)



#23. Lodging managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $67,540

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– Employment: 35,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)



#22. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $69,540

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,440

– Employment: 5,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($104,810)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)



#21. General and operations managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $79,370

– #486 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)



#20. Construction managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $82,510

– #445 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#19. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $82,550

– #364 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)



#18. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $86,680

– #323 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)



#17. Facilities managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $87,080

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)



#16. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $88,350

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 17,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($108,680)

— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($108,430)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($105,390)



#15. Administrative services managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $88,380

– #345 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#14. Chief executives

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $95,480

– #431 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)



#13. Training and development managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $95,790

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)



#12. Education administrators, postsecondary

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)



#11. Purchasing managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $101,470

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)



#10. Natural sciences managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $102,610

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#9. Public relations managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $106,730

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)



#8. Marketing managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $107,490

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)



#7. Human resources managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $108,570

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)



#6. Industrial production managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $109,480

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)



#5. Sales managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $110,940

– #363 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#4. Medical and health services managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $111,480

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)



#3. Financial managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $117,500

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)



#2. Computer and information systems managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $119,800

– #330 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)



#1. Architectural and engineering managers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $145,120

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)