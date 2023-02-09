

Highest-paying science jobs in Boise

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Boise, ID metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.

#23. Biological technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $37,470

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,770

– Employment: 76,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($69,050)

— Boulder, CO ($68,640)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($65,940)



#22. Forest and conservation technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $42,470

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,420

– Employment: 30,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)

— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)



#21. Chemical technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $43,410

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,040

– Employment: 57,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)



#20. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $47,840

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,550

– Employment: 34,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)



#19. Food science technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $55,880

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,870

– Employment: 11,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($66,580)

— Owensboro, KY ($63,700)

— Columbus, OH ($61,420)

#18. School psychologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $56,990

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,770

– Employment: 57,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($116,280)

— El Centro, CA ($116,010)

— Fresno, CA ($115,360)



#17. Forensic science technicians

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $57,570

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,850

– Employment: 17,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,980)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,410)



#16. Conservation scientists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $63,210

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,230

– Employment: 22,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)



#15. Chemists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $64,580

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,130

– Employment: 80,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,290)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($115,790)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($108,330)



#14. Foresters

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $65,520

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,710

– Employment: 9,500

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($96,220)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,320)

#13. Urban and regional planners

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $67,910

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,310

– Employment: 38,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($119,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)



#12. Soil and plant scientists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,290

– Employment: 15,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($111,450)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($109,490)

— Raleigh, NC ($109,320)



#11. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $69,580

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 76,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)



#10. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $69,930

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)



#9. Occupational health and safety specialists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $71,770

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#8. Zoologists and wildlife biologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $72,550

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,300

– Employment: 15,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)



#7. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $75,330

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,050

– Employment: 108,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)

— Columbia, SC ($155,570)

— Danbury, CT ($151,970)



#6. Hydrologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $75,840

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,780

– Employment: 6,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)



#5. Anthropologists and archeologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $76,030

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 6,650

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,120)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($84,300)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,990)



#4. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $89,740

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#3. Food scientists and technologists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $98,050

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 13,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($138,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,970)

— Wichita, KS ($102,100)



#2. Physicists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $98,390

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)



#1. Atmospheric and space scientists

Boise, ID

– Annual mean salary: $102,710

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– Employment: 8,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)