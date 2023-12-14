

Coat drives near Boise

For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can’t afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn’t just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What’s more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. “Full-time work alone isn’t enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves,” the study’s lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you’re looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Boise using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they’ve given out more than 7.85 million coats.

“This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible,” One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. “It’s impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person’s experience, one person at a time.”

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Cotopaxi 8th & Main

– Address: 110 North 8th Street Suite 110, Boise, ID 83702

Boise Rescue Mission

– Address: Po Box 1494, Boise, ID 83701

Mujeres Unidas de Idaho (MUI)

– Address: P.O BOX 4781, Boise, ID 83704

Community Family Shelter-Salvation Army

– Address: 403 12Th Ave S, Nampa, ID 83651

Northwest Children’s Home

– Address: 419 22Nd Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501

Seven Hills Winery 212 North Third Ave

– Address: Walla Walla, WA 99362

Embrace (Foundation for Affordable Housing) OR

– Address: 69 Newport Ave Suite #200, Bend, OR 97703

California Closets Coat Drive

– Address: 937 NW Newport Ave, Ste 210, Bend, OR 97703

Youth Impact

– Address: 2305 Grant Ave, Ogden, UT 84401

Good Samaritan Mission

– Address: Po Box 899, Jackson, WY 83001

1104 N 3rd St

– Address: Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814

Union Gospel Mission – Spokane

– Address: P. O. Box 4066, Spokane, WA 99220

9880 N Atlas Rd

– Address: Hayden, Idaho 83835

Parkview Early Learning Center

– Address: 5122 N Division, Spokane, WA 99207

7897 Main St

– Address: Rathdrum, ID 83858

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 395 metros.