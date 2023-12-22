

Best restaurants for 10 cuisines in Boise

America is often described as a melting pot—a place where different cultures have come together over the centuries to form a new set of customs while maintaining the ones their ancestors have long held dear. For a lot of cultures, a major part of their identity is food.

Walk down any main street in the United States and you’re likely to see the cuisines of many countries that, despite being nowhere near each other on the globe, are sitting side by side. You could start in Egypt with some falafel, get a taste of Taiwan with a cup of bubble tea next door, pick up a side of fries at an old-fashioned American diner down the block, and finish it off with sopaipillas from the Mexican restaurant in town.

Of course, we all have our favorite dishes: a juicy cheeseburger from a local pub, a savory bowl of tempura udon at a beloved Japanese restaurant, or some chicken tikka masala from your nearby Indian spot. But maybe you’re looking to get out of your comfort zone a little, whether to try a different restaurant that has your favorite food or to taste a new type of cuisine entirely. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of the best restaurants for 10 cuisines in Boise using data from Yelp. The cuisines included were based on research from Grand Canyon University on the most popular cuisines across U.S. cities.

Read on to find out if your favorite restaurant made the cut and to get inspired for your next dinner out.

American: Bosnia Express Boex

– Rating: 4.5/5 (124 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4846 Emerald St Boise, ID 83706

– Categories: Mediterranean, Modern European, American

Chinese: Mongolian Bistro

– Rating: 4.5/5 (42 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 5234 W Overland Rd Boise, ID 83705

– Categories: Chinese, Mongolian

Greek: ROMiÓS Greek and Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (204 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8125 W Fairview Ave Boise, ID 83704

– Categories: Pizza, Italian, Greek

Indian: Kabob House

– Rating: 4.5/5 (311 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 9140 W Emerald St Boise, ID 83704

– Categories: Afghan, Middle Eastern, Indian

Italian: Cucina Di Paolo

– Rating: 4.5/5 (226 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1504 S Vista Ave Boise, ID 83705

– Categories: Italian

Japanese: Island Sushi and Ramen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (430 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8716 W Fairview Ave Boise, ID 83704

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Ramen, Salad

Korean: Koco Bell

– Rating: 5.0/5 (91 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 13601 W McMillan Rd Ste 104 Boise, ID 83713

– Categories: Korean, Barbeque, Asian Fusion

Mexican: Tacos Mobile Primo

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 58055811 W Franklin Rd Curtis and Franklin Rd Boise, ID 83709

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

Thai: Nahm Thai & Burmese Cuisine

– Rating: 5.0/5 (144 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 577 E Park Blvd Ste 110 Boise, ID 83712

– Categories: Thai, Burmese

Vietnamese: Pho Nguyen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (163 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7310 W State St Boise, ID 83714

– Categories: Vietnamese

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 332 metros.