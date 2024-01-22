

Highest-rated steakhouses in Boise by diners

The French have their bistros. The English have their pubs. And the Americans have their steakhouses.

Going out for a steak has been a pivotal part of American culture for more than a century, but it wasn’t always considered a high-class, expensive meal. In New York City in the 1800s, working-class folks would down pints of ale and feast on slices of beefsteak (usually without utensils and atop white or French bread) for celebratory meals. Sometimes, the “beefsteak banquet,” as it was known, would be put on as a political fundraiser.

Soon, fine-dining establishments opened up to take those steak dinners up a notch, like Delmonico’s in 1837, Old Homestead Steakhouse in 1868, and Carl Luger’s Café, Billiards and Bowling Alley (now Peter Luger) in 1887. One thing has remained the same though: Dining at a steakhouse is still synonymous with celebration. It’s the kind of meal used to mark milestone moments on the path to the American dream—get a job, buy a house, go out for steak.

The steakhouse experience has certainly modernized from the days of eating beef with your hands and slugging beers. Ordering a steak involves choosing the best cuts, like rib-eye, filet mignon, and New York strip. Then there are the starters—a shrimp cocktail, oysters Rockefeller, or a classic house salad with your choice of dressing. And of course, you can’t forget all of the accouterments—the potato (baked, mashed, or au gratin?), the vegetable (creamed spinach, sautéed asparagus, or roasted broccoli?), and a slice of classic New York cheesecake to finish it off.

More than a century after the steak dinner got upgraded in New York City, chain steakhouses started bringing this central part of the American culinary tradition cross-country in the 1980s and ’90s with spots like Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse, and The Capital Grille. Today, with so many steakhouses to choose from, it takes high-quality service, top-of-the-line cooking, and of course, the best cuts of beef to stand out from the rest.

How will you choose where to live out this iconic American meal? To help, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Boise, according to diners’ reviews on Yelp as of January 2024. Only restaurants with at least five reviews were considered.

#12. Lindy’s Steak House

– Rating: 3.0/5 (79 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 12249 West Chinden Blvd. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Lounges, Steakhouses

#11. Outback Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.0/5 (170 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7189 Overland Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Steakhouses

#10. Tavern At Bown Crossing

– Rating: 3.5/5 (203 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3111 South Bown Way Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Steakhouses, Burgers

#9. Owyhee Tavern Steak & Sea

– Rating: 3.5/5 (232 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1109 Main St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Seafood, Steakhouses, Cocktail Bars

#8. Tucanos Brazilian Grill

– Rating: 3.5/5 (459 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1388 South Entertainment Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Brazilian, Steakhouses, Seafood

#7. Lock Stock & Barrel

– Rating: 3.5/5 (203 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 1100 West Jefferson St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Steakhouses

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0/5 (199 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7997 Franklin Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Steakhouses, Barbecue, American

#5. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0/5 (213 reviews)

– Price level: $$$$

– Address: 800 West Main St. Ste 110 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Steakhouses

#4. Stardust

– Rating: 4.0/5 (45 reviews)

– Address: 1002 Main st Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Steakhouses, Breakfast & Brunch

#3. Barbacoa Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1452 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 276 West Bobwhite Court Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Steakhouses, Seafood, Bars

#2. The Brickyard

– Rating: 4.5/5 (471 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 601 West Main St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Steakhouses, Wine Bars

#1. Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood

– Rating: 4.5/5 (656 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 981 West Grove St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Steakhouses, Seafood, Wine Bars

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Kiersten Hickman, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 275 metros.