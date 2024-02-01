

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Boise by diners

Italian food is the most popular cuisine in the world, according to a 2023 study by The Picky Eater that tallied up Instagram tags. It’s no wonder why so many people love it. Just thinking about dishes like chicken parmesan and spaghetti and meatballs is enough to get your mouth watering—even though many of these world-famous dishes are actually Italian American creations more so than true Italian fare. Traditional Italian food embraces an assortment of sumptuous recipes that aren’t dependent on fried breadcrumbs and red sauce—think frittatas and focaccia, or carpaccio and panna cotta.

Italian immigrants have been weaving their cuisine into the fabric of the American food landscape for generations since they arrived in the United States nearly 150 years ago. And the cuisine, like the culture it hails from, tends to give off warm and fuzzy “family” feels. For many people, the quintessential local Italian American restaurant—complete with its red-and-white checkered tablecloths, pour bottles of olive oil, parmesan cheese shakers, cute little jars of red pepper flakes, and wicker baskets of oven-fresh bread—brings back memories of special life moments, like first dates and milestone birthdays.

Luckily, today you don’t need to be in a major metropolis like New York or Los Angeles or an area with a large Italian or Italian American community to score top-notch buon cibo. You can find excellent Italian offerings in almost every city from coast to coast. To celebrate all things mozzarella and marinara, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Boise based on diners’ reviews on Yelp as of January 2024.

Read on to see if your favorite is among the top-rated or to find a new spot in your neighborhood.

#20. Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill

– Rating: 3.0/5 (84 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 415 East Parkcenter Blvd. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Italian

#19. Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill

– Rating: 3.0/5 (97 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1805 West State St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Italian

#18. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5/5 (170 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 320 North Milwaukee St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Italian, Salad, Soup

#17. Papa Joe’s Italian Restaurant and Bar

– Rating: 3.5/5 (188 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1301 South Capitol Blvd. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Italian, Bars

#16. Richard’s

– Rating: 3.5/5 (159 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 500 South Capitol Blvd. Ste 100 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Italian, Bars, Mediterranean

#15. Mancino’s Pizza And Grinders

– Rating: 3.5/5 (41 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 6564 South Federal Way Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Italian

#14. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

– Rating: 3.5/5 (139 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3139 South Bown Way Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Italian, Sandwiches

#13. Apericena

– Rating: 4.0/5 (56 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 1607 North 13th St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Modern European, Italian, Wine Bars

#12. NY Giant Pizza

– Rating: 4.0/5 (157 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 7709 West Overland Road Ste 140 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Italian

#11. Vincenzo Trattoria

– Rating: 4.0/5 (188 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6970 West State St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Italian

#10. Red Bench Pizza

– Rating: 4.0/5 (160 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1204 South Vista Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Italian, Bars

#9. Tavolàta-Boise

– Rating: 4.0/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 524 West Grove St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Italian, Pasta Shops, Cocktail Bars

#8. ÀLAVITA

– Rating: 4.0/5 (361 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 807 West Idaho St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Italian

#7. Guido’s Original New York Style Pizza Downtown

– Rating: 4.0/5 (324 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 235 North 5th St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Italian, Salad

#6. Deli George

– Rating: 4.5/5 (203 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 220 South Broadway Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Delis, Sandwiches, Italian

#5. Luciano’s

– Rating: 4.5/5 (907 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 11 North Orchard St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Italian

#4. ROMiÓS Greek and Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (206 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8125 West Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Pizza, Italian, Greek

#3. Tony’s Pizzeria Teatro

– Rating: 4.5/5 (172 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 105 North Capitol Blvd. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Italian, Pizza

#2. Bel Cibo

– Rating: 4.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Sandwiches, Food Trucks, Italian

#1. Cucina Di Paolo

– Rating: 4.5/5 (224 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1504 South Vista Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Italian

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jennifer Huizen, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 312 metros.