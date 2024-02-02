

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Boise by diners

Just like cuisine from any country, Mexican food is not monolithic. It isn’t just combo plates and tacos. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that style of food; it’s delicious and is responsible for popularizing Mexican food in the United States.) But Mexican food means more than that.

It reflects Mexico’s diverse population—shaped by waves of immigration—and has proliferated throughout the U.S., showcasing the cuisine in all its complexity and regionality. Mexico has 32 distinct regional styles of cooking, and thanks to immigrant chefs and the rise of promising culinarians of Mexican descent looking to share their signature dishes, Indigenous foodways, and ingredients from various regions, diners are reframing their idea of “Mexican food.”

According to a Pew Research Center analysis of SafeGraph data, 1 in 10 restaurants in the U.S. serve Mexican food, and nearly 9 out of 10 U.S. counties have at least one Mexican restaurant. The analysis also reveals that California and Texas are home to a majority of the Mexican American population and together host 2 out of 5 Mexican restaurants in the country.

These findings serve as a testament to the influence Mexican cuisine has had and continues to have in America. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best old-school Mexican restaurants, loncheras slinging tacos out of a half-window, and innovative modern Mexican food pushing culinary boundaries?

To help you out, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Boise using data from Yelp. Only restaurants with at least five reviews were considered. Data is current as of January 2024.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.



#30. Basilios Tacos

– Rating: 4.0/5 (71 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 10565 West Lake Hazel Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks

#29. Diablo & Sons Saloon

– Rating: 4.0/5 (302 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 246 North 8th St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Breakfast & Brunch, Tacos

#28. Adelitas Mexican Food

– Rating: 4.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 1800 West Overland Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks

#27. Chapala Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0/5 (105 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1201 South Vista Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican

#26. Andrade’s Restaurante Mexicano

– Rating: 4.0/5 (303 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4620 West Overland Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican

#25. Corona Village

– Rating: 4.0/5 (74 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4334 West State St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican

#24. Fiesta Chicken

– Rating: 4.0/5 (55 reviews)

– Address: 1450 South Orchard St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican

#23. The Tortilla Factory Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0/5 (140 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1492 South Entertainment Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican

#22. Mi Linda Michoacana

– Rating: 4.0/5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 8033 West Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#21. Taqueria Las Brazas

– Rating: 4.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 3988 West Chinden Blvd. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican, Soup, fast food

#20. Fiesta Chicken

– Rating: 4.0/5 (184 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 10689 Ustick Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican

#19. Costa Vida

– Rating: 4.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 1666 South Entertainment Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Fast food, Mexican

#18. Taqueria La Flama

– Rating: 4.0/5 (240 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1680 North Westland Drive Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican

#17. The Funky Taco

– Rating: 4.0/5 (282 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 801 West Bannock Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Tacos, Asian Fusion, Indian

#16. Tin Roof Tacos

– Rating: 4.0/5 (680 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 115 South Broadway Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Tacos

#15. El Don Tacos Y Mas

– Rating: 4.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 7996 West Overland Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#14. Coa De Jima

– Rating: 4.0/5 (142 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 615 West Main St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Seafood, Mexican, Cocktail Bars

#13. Carniceria Coalcoman

– Rating: 4.5/5 (92 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 5234 West Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican

#12. El Habanero

– Rating: 4.5/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 380 North Five Mile Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#11. Adelitas Food Truck

– Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 1800 West Overland Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#10. Tamales Nelly

– Rating: 4.5/5 (23 reviews)

– Address: 7609 West Overland Road Unit 130 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican, Latin American, Street Vendors

#9. Madre – Boutique Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5/5 (210 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1034 South La Pointe St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Tacos, Beer Bar

#8. Taco Veloz

– Rating: 4.5/5 (32 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 6910 West Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks

#7. El Chavo Taqueria

– Rating: 4.5/5 (74 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2915 West Overland Road Ste 0 Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#6. Lemon Tree

– Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 404 East Parkcenter Blvd. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Sandwiches, Burgers, Tacos

#5. Lolita’s Tacos

– Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 1289 South Protest Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks

#4. Antojitos El Cabezazo

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 340 North Orchard St. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#3. Bronco Tacos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (38 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2455 Broadway Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#2. Tacos Mobile Primo

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 58055811 West Franklin Road Curtis and Franklin Road Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#1. Los Reyes De La Torta

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 6125 West Fairview Ave. Boise, Idaho

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Cynthia Rebolledo, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 327 metros.