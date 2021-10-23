

Warner Bros.

100 best horror movies of all time

Horror stands alone as a form of cinematic entertainment. Like a shot of adrenaline, the best examples are often measured by their ability to stimulate the senses. Rarely will one find Oscar-worthy monologues or painstaking character development. Even basic logic can be hard to come by, as movies like “Scream” point out. But that doesn’t matter, because horror movies aren’t overly concerned with logic or rationale. To put it as plainly as possible: entertainment is the point.

Great horror also functions as a cathartic outlet, and a streamlined one at that. Tapping into deeply rooted fears and desires, the genre cultivates a whirlwind of primitive indulgence. Viewers can experience the thrill of running from a monster or just barely surviving through the night. Thanks to the iconic POV shot, one can even step into the killer’s shoes on occasion. If there’s a pretext, it’s that audiences leave their lofty ideals and moral judgments at home. With an open mind (and empty stomach), one can strap into their seat and take a proverbial roller coaster ride. It’s no wonder that the genre has such a dedicated fan base.

That’s not to say horror goes short on symbolism or social commentary. On the contrary, many of the best horror films are filled to the brim with metaphor and prescient subtext. Jordan Peele’s blockbuster “Get Out” explores racism through the lens of historical hierarchies. The French film “Raw” uses cannibalism as a metaphor for pubescent urges, while Norway’s “Thelma” conjures psychokinetic power out of religious repression. Proto-slashers like “Psycho” are chock full of mommy issues and even “Halloween” retains a psychological edge.

Stacker compiled data on all horror movies to come up with a Stacker score, i.e., a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores as of Oct. 8, 2021. To qualify, the film had to be listed as horror on IMDb, have a Metascore, and have at least 25,000 votes. Ties were broken by Metascore and further ties were broken by IMDb user rating. Because they don’t fall under the “horror” banner on IMDb, classics such as “Jaws,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” and “The Sixth Sense” didn’t make the list.

Every film that did make the list has been considered according to the cinematic history and development of horror. An exception was made on behalf of three essential horror movies, whose lack of a Metascore inaccurately reflects their place in film history: “Nosferatu,” “Diabolique,” and “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.” Each of these films has a Stacker score that reflects its respective IMDb user rating and has been ranked accordingly.

Caliber Media Company

#100. Bone Tomahawk (2015)

– Director: S. Craig Zahler

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 72

– IMDb user rating: 7.1

– Runtime: 132 min

One might hear the term “Western horror” and think of gunslinging skeletons, but this film finds all of its scares in the natural world. Starring Kurt Russell, it’s about a devoted man trying to save his wife from a group of savage cannibals. A slow build culminates with some truly grotesque visuals. This one’s not for the faint of heart…or stomach.



Walt Disney Pictures

#99. Frankenweenie (2012)

– Director: Tim Burton

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 74

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Runtime: 87 min

It’s the tale of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” as only director Tim Burton can imagine it. Adapting his own black-and-white short film, Burton substitutes a young boy for the mad scientist and a loyal pet dog for the infamous monster. Vivid 3D stop-motion animation brings the story to life.

Element Pictures

#98. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

– Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 73

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 121 min

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos cultivates a world that’s equal parts familiar and alien in this unsettling thriller. It’s by walking this deft line that the movie squeezes tension out of even the most casual exchange. Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman star as an upper crust married couple, who must deal with the fallout of a deadly curse.



Film4

#97. Under the Skin (2013)

– Director: Jonathan Glazer

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 80

– IMDb user rating: 6.3

– Runtime: 108 min

An invasion movie quite unlike any other, this one counterbalances stark realism with brooding artistry. Taking the form of a young woman, a wandering alien (Scarlett Johansson) lures unwitting men to a deadly layer. Those expecting a film in the vein of “Species” or “Alien” are bound to be disappointed, while others may be pleasantly surprised.



Castelao Producciones

#96. REC (2007)

– Directors: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 69

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 78 min

A high point of the found footage subgenre, “REC” locks a TV reporter and her crew inside an apartment building infected by a deadly virus. Hailing from Spain, the film was remade in America under the name “Quarantine.” The Spanish version yielded three sequels, while its inferior American counterpart yielded one.

Basque Films

#95. The Platform (2019)

– Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 73

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 94 min

A dystopian prison doubles as an allegory for socio-economic despair in this Spanish thriller. Inmates are randomly placed on a vertical system, which spoils those at the top and torments those at the bottom. It won the People’s Choice Award for Midnight Madness at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival before getting scooped up by Netflix.



Universal Pictures

#94. The Invisible Man (2020)

– Director: Leigh Whannell

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 72

– IMDb user rating: 7.1

– Runtime: 124 min

From “Saw” co-creator Leigh Whannell comes this clever reinvention of a classic horror story. After fleeing from her abusive boyfriend, a young woman (Elisabeth Moss) must grapple with his unique brand of untraceable vengeance. A substantial hit, the film breathed new life into Universal’s pending slate of monster movie remakes.



Warner Bros.

#93. Gremlins (1984)

– Director: Joe Dante

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 70

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Runtime: 106 min

When a young man (Zach Galligan) fails to properly care for his adorable new pet, it unleashes a horde of monsters upon his small town. The seminal ’80s flick packed just enough darkness into a family-friendly package, which only broadened its appeal. Look for an uncredited cameo from executive producer Steven Spielberg.



Celador Films

#92. The Descent (2005)

– Director: Neil Marshall

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 71

– IMDb user rating: 7.2

– Runtime: 99 min

Trail a group of friends into the deep recesses of a dark cave, where something deadly awaits. With its palpable themes of psychological trauma, “Descent” takes on more gravitas than the standard monster fare. Its original ending was deemed too dark for American audiences, leading to a revised cut.



A24

#91. Midsommar (2019)

– Director: Ari Aster

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 72

– IMDb user rating: 7.1

– Runtime: 148 min

Director Ari Aster tackled the folk horror subgenre with this heralded sophomore effort. It follows a group of American friends into the heart of rural Sweden, where they partake in a pagan ceremony. A young woman named Dani (Florence Pugh) discovers she’ll be purging herself of more than just the past.

New Line Cinema

#90. The Conjuring (2013)

– Director: James Wan

– Stacker score: 78.6

– Metascore: 68

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 112 min

Here’s a movie so terrifying that it was reportedly given an R rating for the “scare factor” alone. Helmed by James Wan, it sends a pair of paranormal investigators to a haunted farmhouse. A critical and commercial smash, the film spawned an ongoing franchise.



Motlys

#89. Thelma (2017)

– Director: Joachim Trier

– Stacker score: 79.1

– Metascore: 74

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 116 min

Suppressed urges take on a literal dimension in this Norwegian supernatural thriller. It centers on a religious girl named Thelma (Eili Harboe), who manifests psychokinetic powers in the wake of a conflicting romance. Writing for the Washington Post, critic Ann Hornaday called it “a stylish, timely allegory for the present moment.”

Semi-Professional

#88. Housebound (2014)

– Director: Gerard Johnstone

– Stacker score: 79.1

– Metascore: 76

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Runtime: 107 min

A woman is put under house arrest in her childhood home, which she soon suspects is haunted. Is the house actually inhabited by an evil spirit or is it all in her head? Walking the line between the psychological and supernatural, this New Zealand horror comedy delivers no shortage of clever twists.



CJ Entertainment

#87. Thirst (2009)

– Director: Park Chan-Wook

– Stacker score: 79.1

– Metascore: 73

– IMDb user rating: 7.1

– Runtime: 134 min

Best-known for the acclaimed Vengeance Trilogy, South Korean director Park Chan-wook brought his grim sensibilities to the vampire subgenre. The result was this gothic outing, which confronts a pious priest with all kinds of taboo temptations. It won the Jury Prize at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival.



Paramount Pictures

#86. A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

– Director: John Krasinski

– Stacker score: 79.1

– Metascore: 71

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Runtime: 97 min

In a much louder fashion than the original, “A Quiet Place Part II” continues the story of the surviving members of the Abbott family as they seek to find other survivors of the alien invasion. Where the first installment used muted emotions and creepily silent interactions to rattle viewers, the second chapter reverts back to more typical horror movie tropes like jump scares, loud noises, and intense fight scenes.

Universal Pictures

#85. The Wolf Man (1941)

– Director: George Waggner

– Stacker score: 79.7

– Metascore: 72

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Runtime: 70 min

After the death of his brother, a young man returns to his family estate in Wales only to be turned into a werewolf following an encounter with a mysterious Gypsy woman. “The Wolf Man” is one of Hollywood’s first werewolf tales, and has been described as an “atmospheric chiller” that belongs in the “Horror Hall of Fame.” Its incredible transformation sequences were shot without the use of special effects, relying on the skills of a team of makeup artists and taking 21 hours to complete.



Snowfort Pictures

#84. The Endless (2017)

– Directors: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

– Stacker score: 79.7

– Metascore: 80

– IMDb user rating: 6.5

– Runtime: 111 min

Filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead make deft use of a low budget in this trippy sci-fi thriller. Upon visiting the cult from which they once escaped, two brothers enter a new kind of trap. The story takes place in the same universe as a previous film from Benson and Moorhead, 2012’s “Resolution.”



M.E.S. Productions

#83. Revenge (2017)

– Director: Coralie Fargeat

– Stacker score: 79.7

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 6.4

– Runtime: 108 min

A victim of sexual assault turns the tables on her assaulters in this gruesome action flick. France’s answer to grindhouse movies like “I Spit on Your Grave,” it comparatively features much stronger filmmaking. Because the aggressors are wealthy men as opposed to backwoods types, the underlying themes also take on far more resonance.

Empire Pictures

#82. Re-Animator (1985)

– Director: Stuart Gordon

– Stacker score: 79.7

– Metascore: 73

– IMDb user rating: 7.2

– Runtime: 104 min

Stuart Gordon’s “Re-Animator” is the stuff that cult followings are made of. Based on a story by H.P. Lovecraft, it follows an eccentric medical student as he brings the dead back to life. Expect loads of campy acting and buckets of blood…about 25 gallons worth, according to legend.



F/M

#81. Near Dark (1987)

– Director: Kathryn Bigelow

– Stacker score: 80.2

– Metascore: 76

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 94 min

Kathryn Bigelow’s second full-length feature tracks a group of roaming vampires through small-town America. The film eschews traditional genre tropes to reimagine and even modernize vampire mythology. A box office disappointment upon its initial release, it has since earned a loyal cult following.

Universal Pictures

#80. Dracula (1931)

– Directors: Tod Browning, Karl Freund

– Stacker score: 80.2

– Metascore: 71

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 75 min

Horror doesn’t get much more classic than 1931’s “Dracula,” which marks Bela Lugosi’s first appearance as the world famous vampire. Directed by cult legend Tod Browning (who would helm “Freaks” the next year), the movie is rife with atmosphere and memorable performances. To help ensure as much, Bela Lugosi doesn’t blink once while on screen.



SpectreVision

#79. Mandy (2018)

– Director: Panos Cosmatos

– Stacker score: 80.2

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 6.5

– Runtime: 121 min

Nicolas Cage is unhinged in this psychedelic horrorshow, and that’s just one reason to see it. Playing a woodsy type named Red Miller, he enacts brutal revenge upon the cultish hippies that murdered his girlfriend. From the oversaturated color scheme to the graphic violence to the outrageous characters, director Panos Cosmatos indulges every whim.



Blue Haze Entertainment

#78. The Skin I Live In (2011)

– Director: Pedro Almodóvar

– Stacker score: 80.2

– Metascore: 70

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 120 min

Interweaving melodrama and body horror, Pedro Almodóvar tells the story of a brilliant plastic surgeon (Antonio Banderas) and his mysterious subject. While based on a 1984 novel, the film also culls inspiration from the 1960 French classic “Eyes Without a Face.” A series of revealing flashbacks and bizarre exchanges builds up to a final, shocking twist.



Harvest Filmworks

#77. Pi (1998)

– Director: Darren Aronofsky

– Stacker score: 80.2

– Metascore: 72

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 84 min

Director Darren Aronofsky’s feature debut centers on a brilliant mathematician, who thinks he may have uncovered the secret to…well…everything. While not horror per se, the film renders far graver an impression than most standard genre fare. As it turns out, math can be quite scary.

Renaissance Pictures

#76. The Evil Dead (1981)

– Director: Sam Raimi

– Stacker score: 80.2

– Metascore: 71

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 85 min

Perhaps the quintessential “cabin horror” movie, Sam Raimi’s “The Evil Dead” bears all the hallmarks of a cult classic. Expect bold cinematography, hilarious dialogue, and buckets of blood and gore. Made on a shoestring budget of $350,000, the zany flick would go on to spawn two sequels, a remake, and a TV series.

Haxan Films

#75. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

– Directors: Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez

– Stacker score: 80.2

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 6.5

– Runtime: 81 min

An entire subgenre of found footage horror can trace its roots to this low-budget blockbuster from 1999. Shot for just $60,000, it made over $248 million at the worldwide box office. Journey deep into the woods with three ambitious documentarians, none of whom were ever heard from again.



Lorimar Film Entertainment

#74. The Witches (1990)

– Director: Nicolas Roeg

– Stacker score: 80.8

– Metascore: 78

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Runtime: 91 min

One of Roald Dahl’s many scrumdiddlyumptious stories bursts to life with this 1990 adaptation. Anjelica Huston plays a high witch with plans to eliminate all the children in England. The only thing standing in her way is a young boy turned mouse and his fearless grandma. While not really horror, the film strikes a bone-chilling chord among younger viewers.



Fox Atomic

#73. 28 Weeks Later (2007)

– Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

– Stacker score: 80.8

– Metascore: 78

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Runtime: 100 min

A different beast than its breakout predecessor, this gripping sequel serves up its own bag of tricks. Set six months after the Rage Virus was first unleashed, it sees the zombie-like infection spreading once again. Overzealous containment efforts by the military resonate with a satirical edge.



Paramount Pictures

#72. Annihilation (2018)

– Director: Alex Garland

– Stacker score: 80.8

– Metascore: 79

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Runtime: 115 min

Director Alex Garland followed the cult smash “Ex Machina” with this heady sci-fi thriller. It sends an expedition team deep into an alien zone called the “Shimmer,” where anything is possible. One might call it a Hollywood update to Tarkovsky films like “Stalker” and “Solaris,” but with far more CGI monsters.



Ulrich Seidl Film Produktion GmbH

#71. Goodnight Mommy (2014)

– Directors: Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

– Stacker score: 81.3

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 6.7

– Runtime: 99 min

A mother returns home after cosmetic surgery in this slow burn of a psychological thriller. Convinced that she’s been replaced by someone else, her two sons set about trying to prove it. Viewer patience will be rewarded with an unexpected twist ending.

Esta Vivo! Laboratorio de Nuevos Talentos

#70. The Orphanage (2007)

– Director: J.A. Bayona

– Stacker score: 81.3

– Metascore: 74

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 105 min

The debut feature from Spanish director J. A. Bayona deals with ghosts of both the literal and figurative variety. Upon returning to an orphanage after 30 years, a woman encounters supernatural entities. Dripping with atmosphere, the film earns genuine scares without resorting to gore or computer gimmickry.



Next Entertainment World

#69. Train to Busan (2016)

– Director: Yeon Sang-ho

– Stacker score: 81.3

– Metascore: 72

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 118 min

One of South Korea’s biggest blockbusters injects new life into the zombie subgenre. As a train journeys from Seoul to Busan, passengers square off against the walking dead. What takes the form of a high-grade horror film also delivers tangible commentary on South Korea’s complex social hierarchy.



Universal Pictures

#68. Drag Me to Hell (2009)

– Director: Sam Raimi

– Stacker score: 81.3

– Metascore: 83

– IMDb user rating: 6.5

– Runtime: 99 min

Fresh off the “Spider-Man” franchise, director Sam Raimi returned to his hypervisualized horror roots. Co-writing the script with brother Ivan, he churned out this crafty take on a witch’s curse. Loan officer Christine Brown (Alison Lohman) has just a few days to reverse the spell, lest she get dragged into the underworld.



Paramount Pictures

#67. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

– Director: Dan Trachtenberg

– Stacker score: 81.3

– Metascore: 76

– IMDb user rating: 7.2

– Runtime: 103 min

“10 Cloverfield Lane” was shrouded in secrecy upon its initial release. The story seemed to be about a man (John Goodman) who holds a woman (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) captive in his underground bunker. However, the name itself was clearly associated with the 2008 found footage monster movie “Cloverfield.” Is it all connected somehow? Watch to find out.

Gaumont

#66. Possession (1981)

– Director: Andrzej Zulawski

– Stacker score: 81.9

– Metascore: 75

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 124 min

In “Possession” a heartbroken man attempts to uncover why his wife has asked for a divorce, only to discover something much more sinister than mere infidelity. The only film Andrzej Zulawski ever made in English, this certainly won’t be for everyone (there is a lot of gore and plenty of unnervingly high emotions), but it’s still managed to develop a cult following. Film critic Peter Sobczynski called it “one of the most grueling, powerful, and overwhelmingly intense cinematic experiences that you are likely to have in your lifetime” on RogerEbert.com.

Argyle Enterprises

#65. The Haunting (1963)

– Director: Robert Wise

– Stacker score: 81.9

– Metascore: 74

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 112 min

The premise sounds familiar enough: A scientist asks two women to spend the night in a haunted mansion. Handling that premise with particular aptitude, this 1963 film offers a genuine thrill ride and some truly terrific performances. Director Martin Scorsese once called it his favorite horror movie of all time.



Solofilm

#64. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

– Director: Philip Kaufman

– Stacker score: 81.9

– Metascore: 75

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 115 min

Horror movies are particularly effective when you never know exactly where the threat is coming from. So it goes in the 1978 version of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” where aliens replace human beings from the inside out. Starring Donald Sutherland, it has a final scene that will stick for days.



Broad Green Pictures

#63. Green Room (2015)

– Director: Jeremy Saulnier

– Stacker score: 81.9

– Metascore: 79

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 95 min

A touring punk band books the gig from hell in this taut thriller from Jeremy Saulnier. As if the raging crowd of neo-Nazis weren’t bad enough, the band witnesses a murder in the green room. Patrick Stewart plays against type as a ruthless gang leader.



Renaissance Pictures

#62. Evil Dead II (1987)

– Director: Sam Raimi

– Stacker score: 81.9

– Metascore: 72

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 84 min

Sam Raimi was back with a bigger budget for this delirious sequel, pitting Bruce Campbell against evil demons once again. As for that bigger budget, Raimi had Stephen King to thank for it. The horror novelist was such a big fan of the original that he helped secure financing for the sequel.



Monkeypaw Productions

#61. Us (2019)

– Director: Jordan Peele

– Stacker score: 81.9

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Runtime: 116 min

With his sophomore effort, director Jordan Peele once again demonstrates his unique ability to layer entertainment with allegory. Lurking just beyond the story of deadly doppelgangers is a grim commentary on the sins of America’s buried past. Domestic audiences aren’t just viewers; they’re participants.

DNA Films

#60. 28 Days Later… (2002)

– Director: Danny Boyle

– Stacker score: 81.9

– Metascore: 73

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 113 min

This 2002 zombie film infused the popular subgenre with some much-needed style and distinction. Auteur Danny Boyle enjoyed newfound freedom by way of digital technology, giving the film itself a discernibly kinetic feel. In fact, this was one of the first mainstream films to be shot entirely using digital cameras.

Columbia Pictures

#59. Zombieland (2009)

– Director: Ruben Fleischer

– Stacker score: 81.9

– Metascore: 73

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 88 min

You don’t often hear comedy and horror in the same sentence, but then again, there aren’t many movies like “Zombieland” out there. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin star in this film about a group of strangers who join forces to trek across the country in search of a zombie-free paradise. While there is plenty of gore, the film is lighthearted enough that even the most horror-averse viewer should be able to make it all the way through the runtime.



Escape Plan Productions

#58. Saint Maud (2019)

– Director: Rose Glass

– Stacker score: 82.4

– Metascore: 83

– IMDb user rating: 6.7

– Runtime: 84 min

The thin line that exists between madness and honestly felt religious fervor is the focus of “Saint Maud.” Rose Glass’ debut film, the movie follows a Roman Catholic nurse who becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul, while sinister forces threaten her calling. Despite being an independent movie made on a small budget, “Saint Maud” was incredibly popular upon release and won almost universal acclaim from critics.



Maljack Productions

#57. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)

– Director: John McNaughton

– Stacker score: 82.4

– Metascore: 80

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 83 min

This shocking biopic is loosely based on the real-life story of serial killer Henry Lee Lucas (played by Michael Rooker). Director John McNaughton follows Lucas and a cohort through a series of heinous crimes. As a realistic counterpunch to the standard slasher flick, it delivers an entirely different set of scares.



Dawn Associates

#56. Dawn of the Dead (1978)

– Director: George A. Romero

– Stacker score: 82.4

– Metascore: 71

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 127 min

In the midst of a zombie outbreak, survivors shack up inside an abandoned mall. Arguably the most popular of all Romero’s zombie films (and perhaps all his films, period), the horror flick goes so big on gore that the MPAA wanted to slap it with an “X” rating.

Overture Films

#55. Let Me In (2010)

– Director: Matt Reeves

– Stacker score: 82.4

– Metascore: 79

– IMDb user rating: 7.1

– Runtime: 116 min

Like its Swedish predecessor, this atypical vampire movie balances coming-of-age drama with brutal violence. At its heart are two young romantic outcasts, one of whom has a thirst for blood. Both this remake and the Swedish original are based on a 2004 novel.



Cruise/Wagner Productions

#54. The Others (2001)

– Director: Alejandro Amenábar

– Stacker score: 82.4

– Metascore: 74

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 104 min

It’s hard to discuss this supernatural horror film without bringing up its jaw-dropping ending. All we can say is that it’s a haunted house premise with an unexpected twist. Nicole Kidman stars.



Warner Bros.

#53. The Shining (1980)

– Director: Stanley Kubrick

– Stacker score: 82.4

– Metascore: 66

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Runtime: 146 min

Few horror movies have been pored over with the same amount of obsession as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.” Interpretations aside, it remains an iconic work about a hotel caretaker (Jack Nicholson) turned homicidal maniac. Author Stephen King—who wrote the book upon which the film is based—is still not much of a fan.



Say Ahh Productions

#52. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

– Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

– Stacker score: 83

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 101 min

Director Ana Lily Amirpour used the power of crowdfunding to help finance “the first Iranian vampire Western.” A full-length version of her previous short film, it trails a somber vampire through the desolate ghost town of Bad City. Eschewing most subgenre tropes, the movie plays more like a stylish indie drama.



Petit Film

#51. Raw (2016)

– Director: Julia Ducournau

– Stacker score: 83

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 99 min

This acclaimed French horror film puts a grisly twist on the standard coming-of-age drama. It tells the story of a devout vegetarian (Garance Marillier) who goes full cannibal after developing a taste for meat. Director Julia Ducournau packs in plenty of metaphor and relatability, purposefully channeling the monster in us all.

The Geffen Company

#50. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

– Director: Frank Oz

– Stacker score: 83

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 7.0

– Runtime: 94 min

What was first a Roger Corman B-movie and then an off-Broadway play became this iconic musical horror comedy. Rick Moranis plays a lonely florist named Seymour, who discovers an alien plant with a thirst for blood. Come for the catchy songs and stay for Steve Martin’s performance as a crazed dentist.



New Line Cinema

#49. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

– Director: Wes Craven

– Stacker score: 83

– Metascore: 76

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 91 min

Robert Englund stars as razor-clawed menace Freddy Krueger, who murders teenagers in their dreams. The film’s box office success brought New Line Cinema back from the brink of bankruptcy—hence their nickname as “The House That Freddy Built.” The classic flick also marks the big screen debut of a young Johnny Depp.



Northern Lights Films

#48. It Follows (2014)

– Director: David Robert Mitchell

– Stacker score: 83

– Metascore: 83

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Runtime: 100 min

As any horror expert or enthusiast can attest, two teenagers having sex almost always portends death. “It Follows” takes the concept to an extreme, using sex itself as the gateway to a vicious curse. The result is a nightmarish film enhanced by a synth-based soundtrack and an intentional retro vibe.

Wigwam Films

#47. Under the Shadow (2016)

– Director: Babak Anvari

– Stacker score: 83.5

– Metascore: 83

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Runtime: 84 min

Set in Tehran during the War of the Cities, “Under the Shadow” follows a mother and daughter as they try to naviagte the chaos and deal with an unwanted, sinister presence that has invaded their home. The film, which is done entirely in Farsi, is made all the creepier as director Babak Anvari has made it almost impossible to what is real and what is supernatural, leaving the audience on edge of their seats throughout the entire thing.



El Deseo

#46. The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

– Director: Guillermo del Toro

– Stacker score: 83.5

– Metascore: 78

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 106 min

Guillermo del Toro’s second full-length feature provides an early glimpse of his singular talent. Set in the wake of the Spanish Civil War, it follows a boy to a haunted orphanage. As with del Toro’s most acclaimed works, this one weaves a deft tapestry of history and horror.

MGM

#45. Poltergeist (1982)

– Director: Tobe Hooper

– Stacker score: 83.5

– Metascore: 79

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Runtime: 114 min

It’s still not clear as to whether Tobe Hooper or Steven Spielberg directed the bulk of “Poltergeist,” which puts a suburban twist on the haunted house premise. But that remains a lightweight mystery compared to other legends surrounding the film. Stars JoBeth Williams and Zelda Rubinstein both claimed to have supernatural experiences during filming. Then there’s the fact that several actors from the franchise have died untimely deaths. Thankfully, the movie’s curse doesn’t extend to viewers…or does it?



Dimension Films

#44. Grindhouse (2007)

– Directors: Robert Rodriguez, Eli Roth, Quentin Tarantino, Edgar Wright, Rob Zombie

– Stacker score: 83.5

– Metascore: 77

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 191 min

Filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez offer their own take on the grindhouse tradition in this indulgent double-header. The first film deals with a zombie invasion and the second one pits no-nonsense women against a deranged stuntman. Delightfully sandwiched between them is a series of mock previews, each one helmed by a famous director.



Parts and Labor

#43. The Witch (2015)

– Director: Robert Eggers

– Stacker score: 83.5

– Metascore: 83

– IMDb user rating: 6.9

– Runtime: 92 min

This supernatural folk tale announced director Robert Eggers as a major new voice in cinema. Delivered with painstaking authenticity, it takes place on the edge of wilderness in 17th-century New England. As a devout Christian family tries to build a life for itself, they brush up against an unspeakable evil.

Seda Spettacoli

#42. Suspiria (1977)

– Director: Dario Argento

– Stacker score: 84.1

– Metascore: 79

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 92 min

Widely considered Dario Argento’s finest hour, “Suspiria” takes place at a ballet institute where things are most definitely not what they seem. In addition to gory visuals, the movie also features a terrific soundtrack by Italian prog rock outfit (and frequent Argento collaborators) Goblin. A 2018 remake doesn’t necessarily conjure up the same wicked vibe.



Vortex

#41. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

– Director: Tobe Hooper

– Stacker score: 84.1

– Metascore: 78

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 83 min

Fusing gritty realism with pulpy exploitation, this low-budget horror flick achieves the status of grindhouse masterpiece. While traveling through the heart of Texas, a group of hippies falls prey to a family of sadistic cannibals. As nightmarish the movie may be, it’s not without a twisted comic sensibility.

Unison Films

#40. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

– Directors: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi

– Stacker score: 84.1

– Metascore: 76

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 86 min

Modern vampires have all sorts of problems in this 2014 mockumentary (and its TV series follow-up). As if sunlight and garlic weren’t enough, they have rent money, pesky flatmates, and difficult nightclub doormen to contend with. It’s just no world for a bloodsucker these days.



Toho Film (Eiga) Co. Ltd.

#39. Godzilla (1954)

– Director: Ishirô Honda

– Stacker score: 84.6

– Metascore: 78

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 96 min

One of cinema’s longest-running franchises kicked off in 1954 with this seminal work. While bearing the hallmarks of a monster movie, it also grapples with themes of nuclear fallout. Roused from his slumber, Godzilla wreaks havoc with his massive frame and “atomic breath.”



Werner Herzog Filmproduktion

#38. Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)

– Director: Werner Herzog

– Stacker score: 84.6

– Metascore: 79

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 107 min

Werner Herzog wrote and directed this updated version of a silent-era classic. The German director is no stranger to challenges and the shoot presented more than a few. When gray rats weren’t available for an important scene, he and his crew painted thousands of white rats gray instead. He would later claim that the rats were far more well-behaved than frequent collaborator Klaus Kinski.



Screen Australia

#37. The Babadook (2014)

– Director: Jennifer Kent

– Stacker score: 84.6

– Metascore: 86

– IMDb user rating: 6.8

– Runtime: 94 min

As horrific events unfold inside their home, a woman and her son think something supernatural is afoot. Or is there? Awash with psychological motifs and nail-biting visuals, “The Babadook” endures as a modern classic.



SLM Production Group

#36. The Fly (1986)

– Director: David Cronenberg

– Stacker score: 85.2

– Metascore: 79

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 96 min

A scientist (Jeff Goldblum) becomes the subject of his own experiment in this modern classic. Director David Cronenberg uses the story as an ideal platform for his ongoing fixations, namely science fiction and body horror. The film won a much-deserved Oscar for Best Makeup.

Universal Pictures

#35. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

– Director: Edgar Wright

– Stacker score: 85.2

– Metascore: 76

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 99 min

A benchmark in horror comedy, “Shaun of the Dead” infuses the zombie subgenre with a slacker’s perspective. Despite its zany tone, the work still delivers plenty of tension and gore. Director George Romero loved the send-up so much that he offered co-creators Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright roles as zombies in his next film.



The Associates & Aldrich Company

#34. What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

– Director: Robert Aldrich

– Stacker score: 85.7

– Metascore: 75

– IMDb user rating: 8.1

– Runtime: 134 min

“What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” featured as much tension behind the scenes as it did on camera. As chronicled in the FX series “Feud,” stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford weren’t seeing eye to eye during production. That real-life drama fueled on-screen tension in this fraught tale, about a former child star who torments her paraplegic sister.



20th Century Fox

#33. The Wailing (2016)

– Director: Na Hong-jin

– Stacker score: 85.7

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 156 min

A stranger rolls into a small village and so too does a mysterious disease. When a detective’s daughter gets infected, he’s in a race against the clock to save her. As with the best South Korean horror films, this one retains an air of absolute unpredictability.



Chungeorahm Film

#32. The Host (2006)

– Director: Bong Joon Ho

– Stacker score: 85.7

– Metascore: 85

– IMDb user rating: 7.1

– Runtime: 120 min

Acclaimed director Bong Joon-ho turned the world on to South Korean monster movies with this 2006 film. When a vicious sea creature captures a girl, her family sets out to save her. The story might be fictional, but it’s inspired by an actual event where a U.S. military civilian employee dumped formaldehyde into Korea’s sewer system.



Dreamworks Pictures

#31. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

– Director: Tim Burton

– Stacker score: 85.7

– Metascore: 83

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Runtime: 116 min

Director Tim Burton teamed up with actor Johnny Depp yet again for this adaptation of a Broadway musical. It tells the story of a widowed barber who enacts revenge with the help of a meat pie shop owner (Helena Bonham Carter). He kills the customers. She cooks them. It’s quite a partnership indeed.

Paramount Pictures

#30. A Quiet Place (2018)

– Director: John Krasinski

– Stacker score: 86.3

– Metascore: 82

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 90 min

The planet has been invaded by aliens with supersonic hearing in this surprise smash hit. Confined to a remote farm, a family must remain completely quiet at all times if they want to survive. That’s when the pregnant wife (Emily Blunt) goes into labor…



Jofa-Atelier Berlin-Johannisthal

#29. Nosferatu (1922)

– Director: F.W. Murnau

– Stacker score: 86.8

– Metascore: 79

– IMDb user rating: data not available

– Runtime: 94 min

An early benchmark in horror, this German expressionist classic adapted Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” without legal permission. Stoker’s estate sued for copyright infringement and the movie just barely survived. Actor Max Schreck delivers an iconic performance as the vampire, who pines for the affection of another man’s wife.



A24

#28. The Lighthouse (2019)

– Director: Robert Eggers

– Stacker score: 86.8

– Metascore: 83

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 109 min

Director Robert Eggers once again transports viewers back in time, setting his tale off the coast of New England in the late 19th century. Bound to seclusion by duty, two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson) square off in a brute-like fashion. Madness slowly descends through a series of vivid hallucinations.



Morgan Creek Entertainment

#27. Dead Ringers (1988)

– Director: David Cronenberg

– Stacker score: 87.4

– Metascore: 86

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Runtime: 116 min

Jeremy Irons plays a pair of identical twin gynecologists in this off-beat thriller from David Cronenberg. When a woman comes between them, it sends one of the brothers into a graphic downward spiral. The film is loosely based on the real-life story of twin brothers Stewart and Cyril Marcus.



MGM

#26. Freaks (1932)

– Director: Tod Browning

– Stacker score: 87.4

– Metascore: 80

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 64 min

An essential work for cinephiles and cult buffs alike, this 1932 film goes behind the scenes at a carnival freak show. Employing real “freaks,” director Tod Browning offers an uncompromising glimpse into their world. The studios cut out nearly 30 minutes of original footage after early viewers turned squeamish, and that footage is supposedly gone forever.

Red Bank Films

#25. Carrie (1976)

– Director: Brian De Palma

– Stacker score: 87.4

– Metascore: 85

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 98 min

Stephen King’s debut novel makes for one heck of a shocking ride in this 1976 horror saga. It centers on an abused and confused teenager (Sissy Spacek), who slowly cultivates deadly powers. The story builds toward an infamous prom scene, which took two weeks out of a 50-day shoot to film.



PalmStar Media

#24. Hereditary (2018)

– Director: Ari Aster

– Stacker score: 87.9

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 7.3

– Runtime: 127 min

Part domestic drama and part gothic horror story, Ari Aster’s debut covers an impressive amount of ground. While coping with the loss of her mother, a woman (Toni Collette) and her family come up against a sinister force. The plot risks spreading itself thin if not for Colette’s knockout performance, which provides a central force of cohesion.



AFI

#23. Eraserhead (1977)

– Director: David Lynch

– Stacker score: 88.5

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 7.4

– Runtime: 89 min

David Lynch’s feature debut chronicles a quiet, awkward man as he struggles to cope with his mutant baby. Interspersed throughout are surreal detours into a netherworld that only Lynch himself can conjure. A midnight movie sensation, this is avant-garde filmmaking at its finest.



EFTI

#22. Let the Right One In (2008)

– Director: Tomas Alfredson

– Stacker score: 88.5

– Metascore: 82

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 114 min

Presented against a rich visual backdrop, this Swedish horror film reimagines the vampire subgenre. Director Tomas Alfredson infuses a romantic sensibility as he depicts the blossoming relationship between two young misfits. The dramatic story arch gets punctuated by the occasional bout of vivid gore.



Warner Bros.

#21. The Exorcist (1973)

– Director: William Friedkin

– Stacker score: 88.5

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Runtime: 122 min

Behold the influential story of a demon-possessed girl (Linda Blair), who exhibits all sorts of grotesque behavior. Initial viewers reacted so strongly that many fainted or burst into hysterics right there in the theater. In spite of all the controversy (or perhaps due to it), this remains one of history’s highest-grossing films when adjusted for inflation.



Decla-Bioscop AG

#20. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)

– Director: Robert Wiene

– Stacker score: 89

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: data not available

– Runtime: 67 min

This quintessential slice of German expressionism cast a wide shadow over subsequent decades of filmmaking. Set against a surrealist backdrop, it tells the story of a crazed hypnotist and his somnambulist companion. According to Roger Ebert, “A case can be made that ‘Caligari’ was the first true horror film.”



Filmsonor

#19. Diabolique (1955)

– Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot

– Stacker score: 89

– Metascore: 81

– IMDb user rating: data not available

– Runtime: 117 min

A twisty tour de force, this French thriller chronicles the murder of a sadistic school principal. His wife and mistress think they’ve pulled off the perfect crime, until the body goes missing. Viewers are advised to go straight to the source and skip the 1996 American remake.



British Lion Film Corporation

#18. The Wicker Man (1973)

– Director: Robin Hardy

– Stacker score: 89

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 7.5

– Runtime: 88 min

Frequent attendees at Burning Man might find this 1973 folk horror tale to be vaguely familiar. It takes place in a small Scottish village, where the citizens engage in a pagan ritual with grave implications. While the 1973 version is occasionally referred to as “the Citizen Kane of horror movies,” a 2006 remake starring Nicolas Cage is considered one of the worst films of all time.

Universal Pictures

#17. Get Out (2017)

– Director: Jordan Peele

– Stacker score: 89

– Metascore: 85

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 104 min

More than just a modern horror movie, “Get Out” satirizes societal conventions with fiendish alacrity. While visiting his white girlfriend’s parents, a young Black man (Daniel Kaluuya) falls into a deadly trap. Thanks to the film’s box office success, Jordan Peele became the first Black writer and director whose feature debut made over $100 million.



Universal Pictures

#16. The Invisible Man (1933)

– Director: James Whale

– Stacker score: 90.1

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 71 min

Faithful to the H.G. Wells novel (with a few minor exceptions), this 1933 classic gives an ambitious professor the power of invisibility. Unfortunately, going crazy appears to be one of the side effects. While actor Claude Rains is more or less present throughout the entire movie, his face is only visible in the final scene.

Compass International Pictures

#15. Halloween (1978)

– Director: John Carpenter

– Stacker score: 90.1

– Metascore: 87

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 91 min

Even the naysayers would probably agree that modern horror begins with this iconic slasher film. The premise is painstakingly simple: An escaped mental patient returns to his hometown and terrorizes teenagers on Halloween night. Yet along with that premise came a character named Michael Myers, who set the template for many masked murderers to come.



Rizzoli Film

#14. Deep Red (1975)

– Director: Dario Argento

– Stacker score: 90.7

– Metascore: 89

– IMDb user rating: 7.6

– Runtime: 127 min

A crown jewel of the Italian giallo movement, Argento’s moving nightmare makes deft use of various cinematic techniques. When a psychic is brutally murdered, it sends a pianist on the trail of a serial killer. The blood flows red like paint across a kinetic canvas, while POV shots put the viewer in the killer’s shoes.



Twentieth Century Fox

#13. The Innocents (1961)

– Director: Jack Clayton

– Stacker score: 91.2

– Metascore: 88

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Runtime: 100 min

This masterwork was once dubbed by famous French auteur (and critic) François Truffaut as the best British film made since Alfred Hitchcock left for America. It centers on a governess and two children, who become convinced the house they’re occupying is haunted. Thanks to striking visuals and a genuinely creepy score, the movie stands head and shoulders above most standard haunted house fare.



Champs-Élysées Productions

#12. Eyes Without a Face (1960)

– Director: Georges Franju

– Stacker score: 91.8

– Metascore: 90

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 90 min

Featuring graphic depictions of surgery, this French horror drama ranks among the most influential films of its time. Hoping to provide his disfigured daughter with a new face, a guilt-ridden surgeon goes to shocking extremes. Director Georges Franju explores the macabre from an oddly enchanting angle.

Alfred J. Hitchcock Productions

#11. The Birds (1963)

– Director: Alfred Hitchcock

– Stacker score: 91.8

– Metascore: 90

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 119 min

A small seaside town is under siege by killer birds and no one can figure out why. Upon the movie’s release in England, Hitchcock kept the scares coming even after the final credits rolled. That’s when theaters would emit the sound of screeching and flapping birds through loudspeakers as audiences were leaving.

Compton Films

#10. Repulsion (1965)

– Director: Roman Polanski

– Stacker score: 92.3

– Metascore: 91

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 105 min

Roman Polanski’s first English language film is a psycho-sexual triumph of claustrophobic intensity. Catherine Deneuve plays Carol, a repressed woman who drives herself crazy inside an apartment. Look for a cameo from the director, who appears dressed as a woman toward the end.



Casey Productions

#9. Don’t Look Now (1973)

– Director: Nicolas Roeg

– Stacker score: 92.3

– Metascore: 96

– IMDb user rating: 7.2

– Runtime: 110 min

A masterpiece of the horror genre, “Don’t Look Now” is based on a short story by Daphne du Maurier. The film follows two grieving parents who move to Venice, where they meet a pair of mysterious sisters and receive a haunting message from their deceased daughter. The final product is so creepy, Venetian councillors were reportedly worried it would scare away tourists.



Image Ten

#8. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

– Director: George A. Romero

– Stacker score: 92.3

– Metascore: 89

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 96 min

George Romero’s intense tale of flesh-eating “ghouls” (i.e., proto-zombies) kicked off a new appetite for gore and terror among audiences. Made for just $114,000, it’s considered one of the most successful independent films of all time. Unfortunately for Romero, he was duped out of most of the profits by savvy distributors.



Solofilm

#7. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

– Director: Don Siegel

– Stacker score: 92.9

– Metascore: 92

– IMDb user rating: 7.7

– Runtime: 80 min

Aliens have landed and taken over human bodies, but no one seems the wiser. A small-town doctor (Kevin McCarthy) clues into the conspiracy as it unfolds before his very eyes. Rife with socio-political undertones—which may or may not have been intended—this sci-fi thriller sparked a seemingly endless number of imitators.



Universal Pictures

#6. Frankenstein (1931)

– Director: James Whale

– Stacker score: 92.9

– Metascore: 91

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Runtime: 70 min

It’s alive! It’s alive! “It” being Dr. Frankenstein’s monster (Boris Karloff), who’s been assembled from stolen human parts. Actor Boris Karloff wasn’t listed by name during the opening credits, nor was he invited to the film’s premiere. By the next installment, he was a Hollywood star.

RKO Radio Pictures

#5. King Kong (1933)

– Directors: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack

– Stacker score: 92.9

– Metascore: 90

– IMDb user rating: 7.9

– Runtime: 100 min

Special effects and filming methods might improve, and yet the original “King Kong” still delivers a feat of spectacle. We all know the story about a giant ape who falls in love with an actress and gets hauled back to New York. But did you know they used more than one model for the gorilla, amounting to noticeable differences between “island” Kong and “city” Kong? Or that the premise itself was inspired by a dream one of the directors had?



Archive Photos // Getty IMages

#4. The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

– Director: James Whale

– Stacker score: 95.1

– Metascore: 95

– IMDb user rating: 7.8

– Runtime: 75 min

Regarded by many critics as a sort of subversive “gay parable,” “The Bride of Frankenstein” is, on the surface, about the man-made monster getting his mate. The black and white film is often campy, but fared well with audiences back in 1935 and into today. Despite its success, it took four years to conivce James Whale, the director of the original “Frankenstein” movie, to make the sequel.



Brandywine Productions

#3. Alien (1979)

– Director: Ridley Scott

– Stacker score: 95.1

– Metascore: 89

– IMDb user rating: 8.4

– Runtime: 117 min

In space, no one can hear you scream, which proves particularly fatal for the crew on spaceship Nostromo. Ridley Scott’s breakout smash remains a milestone in horror cinema. That’s partly thanks to artist H.R. Giger’s visionary alien concept and Sigourney Weaver’s legendary turn as Ripley. When making the film, Scott took inspiration from three essential sources: “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Star Wars,” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.” That explains everything.



William Castle Productions

#2. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

– Director: Roman Polanski

– Stacker score: 96.7

– Metascore: 96

– IMDb user rating: 8.0

– Runtime: 137 min

Along with a spine-tingling score came this equally scary movie, in which a woman gets impregnated by the devil. Among the film’s bevy of memorable scenes is one where lead actress Mia Farrow walks through traffic while pregnant. According to legend, that scene wasn’t scripted and the traffic was real, with director Roman Polanski telling the actress that “nobody will hit a pregnant woman.”



Shamley Productions

#1. Psycho (1960)

– Director: Alfred Hitchcock

– Stacker score: 100

– Metascore: 97

– IMDb user rating: 8.5

– Runtime: 109 min

Alfred Hitchcock was already the “master of suspense” by the time “Psycho” was released, and yet his ability to induce terror took on a new dimension. A secretary turned thief (Janet Leigh) flees town and shacks up at the Bates Motel. When she crosses paths with the motel’s twisted owner, the plot shifts and so too does film history.

