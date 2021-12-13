

Columbia Pictures

10 cozy bedrooms from movies

The oldest bed ever discovered dates back some 77,000 years, according to the BBC. Found in South Africa, it’s made of woven reeds and rushes, which were covered by a thick layer of insect-repellant leaves. Measuring 2 square meters, or about 21.5 square feet, archeologists say the simple bed would have been large enough to hold an entire family and likely would have been quite comfortable.

Unlike what we’re used to today, however, the bed would have been in the central part of the family’s living space. Bedrooms, or designated sleeping areas, didn’t really begin to develop until the 17th century, when architecture began to shift away from an open sequence of communal rooms to a nest of private rooms. Even in ancient Rome, where the wealthy would sometimes have separate alcoves for their beds, the rooms were nothing more than small, doorless cells tucked off of a central atrium.

Today, bedrooms are one of the most important aspects of the home. Whether an owner’s suite or a small guest space, bedrooms are no longer just places for sleep, but cozy havens that afford privacy and allow a retreat from the demands of life. In light of that history, and in honor of the role bedrooms play in modern life, Sunday Citizen compiled a list of 10 cozy bedrooms from movies. From opulent bedchambers fit for a queen to midcentury modern rooms that are more utility than luxe, you’re sure to agree that these bedrooms are the ideal place to catch some zzz’s.



Claudie Ossrd Productions

‘Amelie’

Amelie’s quirky personality and overactive imagination are on display in her Montmartre bedroom. Bold jewel colors, eccentric animal art prints, and mood lighting define the cozy space, which was designed by Aline Bonetto.



Twentieth Century Fox

‘Moulin Rouge’

The bedrooms in “Moulin Rouge” are the epitome of adjectives like over-the-top, bohemian, and Victorian. Set designer Derek McLane utilized rich fabrics, a collection of plush rugs, and an abundance of pillows to bring the cozy vibes to life.



Hatfield House

‘The Favourite’

In huge, cavernous rooms, like the one in “The Favorite,” a canopy bed makes all the difference between drafty and cozy. Imagine whiling away a morning, lazing in the enormous bed, sipping a hot cup of coffee, and watching the rain fall outside the giant picture windows.



Block 2 Pictures

‘In the Mood for Love’

No on-screen bedroom has encapsulated midcentury modern decor quite like the one in “In the Mood for Love.” In contrast to the harsh lines of the low-slung furniture, the rich colors and elaborately patterned wallpaper bring a homey feeling to the room in which Chow Mo-wan and Su Li-shen spend so much time.



Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

‘Gone With the Wind’

Thinking of redecorating your bedroom in a “Gone With the Wind” style? Glamour is the name of the game. Think velvet curtains, gold accents, plush cushions, and floral-patterned wallpaper.



Universal Pictures

‘By the Sea’

The relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s characters in “By the Sea” may be a tense one, but the lavish bedroom that serves as the backdrop for much of the film’s action is anything but. Luminous gold touches and plush floral rugs are favorite aspects of the room, which was designed by Jon Hutman.



Warner Bros.

‘The Witches of Eastwick’

Sinister things may have taken place in the owner’s bedroom of the Lenox mansion, but there’s no denying it still manages to give off a majorly cozy vibe. Those feelings can be attributed to the massive California king bed and the atmospheric lighting created by the giant candelabras.



Columbia Pictures

‘Marie Antoinette’

It seems safe to say that no one has ever had as opulent a bedroom as Marie Antionette. The extravagant bedchamber depicted in the film closely mirrors the one the real-life queen used in Versailles, France.



Warner Bros.

‘Ocean’s Thirteen’

Typically, modern-day hotel bedrooms are anything but cozy. But this one, from “Ocean’s Thirteen,” feels more welcoming than all the rest thanks to its gold tufted wall.



Universal Pictures

‘Casino’

Finally, the bedroom from Martin Scorsese’s 1995 hit “Casino” looks like a literal jewel box, making it the perfect place to store the fine jewelry Robert De Niro gifts Sharon Stone. Who wouldn’t want to fall asleep surrounded by luxurious fur, lace, and satin wallpaper?

