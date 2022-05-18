

Popperfoto // Getty Images

Great American films that take place in other countries

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in a scene from ‘Casablanca’.



Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Casablanca (1942)

Humphrey Bogart, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains and Ingrid Bergman pose for a publicity still for the Warner Bros film ‘Casablanca’.



London Film Productions

The Third Man (1949)

Orson Welles in a scene from ‘The Third Man’.



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

An American in Paris (1951)

Gene Kelly in a scene from ‘American in Paris’.



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

The Great Escape (1963)

Steve McQueen on a motorcycle in a scene from ‘The Great Escape’.



Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

MASH (1970)

Elliot Gould talking with a uniformed officer and Donald Sutherland examining an x-ray in a publicity still from ‘MASH’.



Paramount Pictures

Sorcerer (1977)

Roy Scheider and Francisco Rabal in a scene from ‘Sorcerer’.



United Artists

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Martin Sheen in a scene from ‘Apocalypse Now’.



Cinema ‘84

Salvador (1986)

James Woods, Jim Belushi and John Savage in a scene from ‘Salvador’.



Castle Rock Entertainment

Before Sunrise (1995)

Ethan Hawke and Julie Delphy in a scene from ‘Before Sunrise’.



Paramount Pictures

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Matt Damon in a scene from ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’.



Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Last Samurai (2003)

Tom Cruise, Shun Sugata, and Ken Watanabe in a scene from ‘The Last Samurai’.



Focus Features

Lost in Translation (2003)

Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from ‘Lost in Translation’.



Twentieth Century Fox

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, and Owen Wilson in a scene from ‘The Darjeeling Limited’.



Columbia Pictures

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Jessica Chastain and Jessica Ann Collins in a scene from ‘Zero Dark Thirty’.



A24

Midsommar (2019)

Jack Reynor and Florence Pugh in a scene from ‘Midsummar’.