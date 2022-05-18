Great American films that take place in other countries
Popperfoto // Getty Images
Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in a scene from ‘Casablanca’.
Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Casablanca (1942)
Humphrey Bogart, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains and Ingrid Bergman pose for a publicity still for the Warner Bros film ‘Casablanca’.
London Film Productions
The Third Man (1949)
Orson Welles in a scene from ‘The Third Man’.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
An American in Paris (1951)
Gene Kelly in a scene from ‘American in Paris’.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
The Great Escape (1963)
Steve McQueen on a motorcycle in a scene from ‘The Great Escape’.
Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images
MASH (1970)
Elliot Gould talking with a uniformed officer and Donald Sutherland examining an x-ray in a publicity still from ‘MASH’.
Paramount Pictures
Sorcerer (1977)
Roy Scheider and Francisco Rabal in a scene from ‘Sorcerer’.
United Artists
Apocalypse Now (1979)
Martin Sheen in a scene from ‘Apocalypse Now’.
Cinema ‘84
Salvador (1986)
James Woods, Jim Belushi and John Savage in a scene from ‘Salvador’.
Castle Rock Entertainment
Before Sunrise (1995)
Ethan Hawke and Julie Delphy in a scene from ‘Before Sunrise’.
Paramount Pictures
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
Matt Damon in a scene from ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
The Last Samurai (2003)
Tom Cruise, Shun Sugata, and Ken Watanabe in a scene from ‘The Last Samurai’.
Focus Features
Lost in Translation (2003)
Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from ‘Lost in Translation’.
Twentieth Century Fox
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, and Owen Wilson in a scene from ‘The Darjeeling Limited’.
Columbia Pictures
Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
Jessica Chastain and Jessica Ann Collins in a scene from ‘Zero Dark Thirty’.
A24
Midsommar (2019)
Jack Reynor and Florence Pugh in a scene from ‘Midsummar’.
