10 iconic American road trip movies
National Lampoon
10 iconic American road trip movies
Chevy Chase stands on top of a smoking wrecked station wagon while his family stands next to the car amongst the scattered luggage.
Pando Company Inc.
Easy Rider (1969)
Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda riding motorcycles on the highway in the desert.
Vortex
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
Young people riding in a van on a roadtrip.
National Lampoon
National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
The Griswold family waving in front of their packed up station wagon
Road Movies Filmproduktion
Paris, Texas (1984)
A man and a little boy eat fast food in the back of a pickup truck under an overpass.
United Artists
Rain Man (1988)
Tom Cruise driving a car with Valeria Golino in the passenger seat.
Pathé Entertainment
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon and Brad Pitt in a convertible
Warner Bros.
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis lit up in all red smiling in a convertible.
Asymmetrical Productions
The Straight Story (1999)
An old man in a cowboy hat riding a John Deere lawnmower on the highway.
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Sideways (2004)
Two men in a Saab convertible drive through wine country.
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
A family bursting out of a yellow VW van with the door on the ground.
Comments