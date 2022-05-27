

50 memorable movie cameos

Rihanna, Jonah Hill and Christopher Mintz-Plasse in “This Is the End”



Christopher Walken, ‘Pulp Fiction’

Christopher Walken and Brenda Hillhouse in a scene from “Pulp Fiction”



Tom Cruise, ‘Tropic Thunder’

Tom Cruise in a scene from “Tropic Thunder”



Buster Keaton, ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Anna Nilsson, Gloria Swanson, Buster Keaton, William Holden, Erich von Stroheim and HB Warner on the set of ‘Sunset Blvd



Xavier McDaniel, ‘Singles’

Xavier McDaniel in a scene from “Singles”



Neil Patrick Harris, ‘Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle’

Neil Patrick Harris and Kal Penn in a scene from “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”



Johnny Depp, ‘Happily Ever After’

Johnny Depp in a scene from “Happily Ever After”



Madonna, ‘Die Another Day’

Madonna in a scene from “Die Another Day”



Ryan Seacrest, ‘Knocked Up’

Katherine Heigl and Ryan Seacrest in a scene from “Knocked Up”



Salman Khan, ‘Hello’

Salman Khan in a scene from “Hello”



Brad Pitt, ‘Deadpool 2’

Brad Pitt in a scene from “Deadpool 2”



Alfred Hitchcock, ‘Strangers on a Train’

Alfred Hitchcock and Farley Granger in a scene from “Strangers on a Train”



Charlie Sheen, ‘Being John Malkovich’

Charlie Sheen and John Malkovich in a scene from “Being John Malkovich”



Linda Blair, ‘Scream’

Linda Blair in her scene from ‘Scream’



Jada Pinkett Smith, ‘Scream 2’

Jada Pinkett Smith and Omar Epps in a scene from “Scream 2”



Carrie Fisher, ‘Scream 3’

Carrie Fisher in a scene from “Scream 3”



Keith Richards, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’

Keith Richards and Johnny Depp in a scene from “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”



Mar­shall McLuhan, ‘Annie Hall’

Woody Allen, Russell Horton, and Marshall McLuhan in a scene from “Annie Hall”



Hunter S. Thompson, ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’

Hunter S. Thompson at an event in Los Angeles



Mike Tyson, ‘The Hangover’

Mike Tyson, Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Ed Helms in a scene from “The Hangover”



Huey Lewis, ‘Back to the Future’

Huey Lewis in a scene from “Back to the Future”



Rihanna, ‘This Is the End’

Rihanna, Jonah Hill and Christopher Mintz-Plasse in a scene from “This Is the End”



Bill Murray, ‘Zombieland’

Bill Murray in a scene from “Zombieland”



Alice Cooper, ‘Wayne’s World’

Alice Cooper in a scene from “Wayne’s World”



Orson Welles, ‘The Muppet Movie’

Orson Welles in a scene from “The Muppet Movie”



Ted Danson, ‘Saving Private Ryan’

Ted Danson, Tom Hanks and Nathan Fillion in a scene from “Saving Private Ryan”



George Harrison, ‘Life of Brian’

George Harrison, John Cleese and Eric Idle in a scene from “Life of Brian”



Matt Damon, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Matt Damon in a scene from “Thor: Ragnarok”



Raquel Welch, ‘Legally Blonde’

Raquel Welch in a scene from “Legally Blonde”



Alanis Morissette, ‘Dogma’

Alanis Morissette in a scene from “Dogma”



Martin Scorsese, ‘Taxi Driver’

Martin Scorsese, Albert Brooks, and Cybill Shepherd in a scene from “Taxi Driver”



Anjelica Huston, ‘This Is Spinal Tap’

Anjelica Huston and Tony Hendra in a scene from “This Is Spinal Tap”



Glenn Close, ‘Hook’

Dustin Hoffman and Glenn Close in a scene from “Hook”



David Hasselhoff, ‘The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie’

David Hasselhoff in a scene from “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie”



Pamela Anderson, ‘Borat’

Pamela Anderson and Sacha Baron Cohen in a scene from “Borat”



Ozzy Osbourne, ‘Little Nicky’

Ozzy Osbourne in a scene from “Little Nicky”



Bruce Springsteen, ‘High Fidelity’

Bruce Springsteen in a scene from “High Fidelity”



Quentin Tarantino, ‘Desperado’

Quentin Tarantino in a scene from “Desperado”



Bob Barker, ‘Happy Gilmore’

Bob Barker and Adam Sandler in a scene from “Happy Gilmore”



Walter Huston, ‘The Maltese Falcon’

Walter Huston and Humphrey Bogart in a scene from “The Maltese Falcon”



Cynthia Nixon, ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’

Jason Segel and Cynthia Nixon in a scene from “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”



Leonard Nimoy, ‘Star Trek: Into Darkness’

Leonard Nimoy in a scene from “Star Trek Into Darkness”



Samuel L. Jackson, ‘Iron Man’

Samuel L. Jackson in a scene from “Iron Man”



Graham Greene, ‘Day For Night’

Portrait of Graham Greene, circa 1980



Mila Kunis, ‘Honey We Shrunk Ourselves!’

Mila Kunis, Erica Luttrell and Ashleigh Sterling in “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves!”



David Bowie, ‘Zoolander’

David Bowie in a scene from “Zoolander”



Justin Bieber, ‘Zoolander 2’

Justin Bieber in a scene from ‘Zoolander 2’



Ridley Scott, ‘Alien’

John Hurt in a scene from “Alien”



Stephen King, ‘Sleepwalkers’

Stephen King in a scene from “Sleepwalkers”



Gwyneth Paltrow, ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’

Gwyneth Paltrow in a scene from “Austin Powers in Goldmember”



Brett Favre, ‘There’s Something About Mary’

Brett Favre in a scene from “There’s Something About Mary”