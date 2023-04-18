

Rick Bowmer-Pool // Getty Images

Who were March’s most newsworthy celebrities, according to the internet?

Gwyneth Paltrow entering a courtroom in a blue velvet blazer.

In Tinseltown, nothing beats the Academy Awards—and data from last month proves it.

When it’s time to catch up on what’s happening in the world of the rich and famous, Wikipedia’s at the top of the fold on the first page of the Google search result. Wikipedia “personal life” entries also serve as a great entry to celebrity rabbit holes. According to the data, the Oscars dominated the spotlight in March, as four of the five most popular celebrities on the internet’s favorite website last month came away from the Academy Awards with smiles on their faces.

Besides Hollywood’s biggest awards show, television shows “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian” helped propel a couple of celebs to high on the leaderboard. Big movie releases, namely “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Scream VI,” also played starring roles in the make-up of March’s top 20 newsworthy celebrities.

In terms of biggest movers from February to March, comedian Chris Rock’s pageviews shot up 1076% in March, thanks in part to his recently released comedy special—although it also being the one-year anniversary of the Will Smith slap incident certainly helps too. Ke Huy Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, also saw huge gains last month; the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star’s pageviews increased 712% month over month.

Last month’s chart-topper, Rihanna, rode the Super Bowl halftime show to 5.3 million pageviews in February, but that boost proved to be fleeting. Her Wikipedia pageviews dropped 87% month over month, tumbling her down 40 spots to #41 in March.

So who took the crown from Rihanna in March? Stacker used pageview data from Wikipedia to rank the top 20 newsworthy celebrities in March. Keep on reading to find out.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren // Getty Images

#20. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan in a black suit.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.0 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 649,649

– Month-over-month change: 57%

– Trending topic: Starred in “Creed III,” which premiered in theaters on March 3



Samir Hussein/WireImage // Getty Images

#19. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise in a blue suit jacket and white shirt.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 857,717

– Month-over-month change: 23%

– Trending topic: Report came out claiming that he has “no part” in the life of his 16-year-old daughter Suri



Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images // Getty Images

#18. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber in dark clothing and a black leather jacket.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 453,643

– Month-over-month change: 143%

– Trending topic: Involved in social media drama with Selena Gomez



Joe Maher // Getty Images

#17. Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi in a white strapless gown.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 203,432

– Month-over-month change: 457%

– Trending topic: Starred in “Sex/Life,” which released its second (and final) season on Netflix on March 2; she’s also announced to star and produce the “Judgement” pilot for ABC



SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP // Getty Images

#16. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in a sparkly costume onstage with a pink background.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 833,493

– Month-over-month change: 37%

– Trending topic: Latest tour, the Eras Tour, began on March 17, marking the start of her first tour in five years

Joseph Okpako/WireImage // Getty Images

#15. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber performing shirtless onstage.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 392,862

– Month-over-month change: 192%

– Trending topic: Revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left his face partially paralyzed



Mike Marsland/WireImage // Getty Images

#14. Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone in a dark blue suit.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.2 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 792,131

– Month-over-month change: 54%

– Trending topic: The Rocky franchise’s “Creed III” premiered in theaters on March 3, although he did not appear in the movie



Cindy Ord // Getty Images

#13. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez in a black strapless top and pants.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.2 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 626,735

– Month-over-month change: 98%

– Trending topic: Reached 400 million followers on Instagram



Rick Bowmer-Pool // Getty Images

#12. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow in a black suit.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.3 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 260,788

– Month-over-month change: 403%

– Trending topic: Won a court case over her 2016 ski collision



Lia Toby // Getty Images

#11. Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors in a black suit onstage.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.4 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 818,600

– Month-over-month change: 70%

– Trending topic: Arrested on assault charges on March 26

Neilson Barnard // Getty Images

#10. Chris Rock

Chris Rock in a blue velvet suit on stage.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.4 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 119,348

– Month-over-month change: 1076%

– Trending topic: His comedy special “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” released on Netflix on March 4; the Academy Awards marked the first anniversary of the Will Smith slapping incident



Rich Fury // Getty Images

#9. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis in a black suit and bowtie.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.5 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 1.5 million

– Month-over-month change: 1%

– Trending topic: Turned 68 on March 19



Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#8. Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega in a white plunging strapless dress.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.8 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 1.1 million

– Month-over-month change: 68%

– Trending topic: Starred in “Scream VI,” which premiered in theaters on March 10



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#7. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves in a black suit.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.9 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 616,067

– Month-over-month change: 203%

– Trending topic: Starred in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which premiered in theaters on March 24



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#6. Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey in a pale pink suit.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 2.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 2.4 million

– Month-over-month change: -9%

– Trending topic: Stars on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which aired its first season finale in March

Rodin Eckenroth // Getty Images

#5. Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis in a sparkly gown posing with an Academy Award.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 2.5 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 487,087

– Month-over-month change: 416%

– Trending topic: Won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#4. Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan in a black suit smiling with an Academy Award.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 3.0 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 373,887

– Month-over-month change: 712%

– Trending topic: Won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor



David Livingston/WireImage // Getty Images

#3. Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal in glasses and a brown cardigan.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 3.2 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 3.4 million

– Month-over-month change: -6%

– Trending topic: Stars on TV series “The Mandalorian,” which had its third season premiere in March, and “The Last of Us,” which aired its first season finale in March



Emma McIntyre // Getty Images

#2. Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh in a white strapless feather gown posing with an Academy Award.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 3.3 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 634,919

– Month-over-month change: 415%

– Trending topic: Won the Academy Award for Best Actress



Alberto Rodriguez/Variety // Getty Images

#1. Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser in a black suit holding an Academy Award.

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 3.5 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 871,821

– Month-over-month change: 303%

– Trending topic: Won the Academy Award for Best Actor

