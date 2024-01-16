

10 popular ’90s artists going on tour in 2024

Shania Twain riding a purple motorcycle onstage.

Every era seems to make a comeback decades later, and as of the late 2010s, the 1990s revival has officially been in full swing. In the past several years, we’ve seen fashion trends like Adidas slides and bucket hats become stylish again, while studios have rebooted popular ’90s movies, like the “Scream” franchise, and TV shows like “Saved by the Bell” and “Full House”—and it doesn’t stop there.

Reunion tours have also seen a resurgence, with ’90s artists ranging from TLC and the Fugees to Blondie stepping foot on stage for the first time in years. Fans are willing to fork out big bucks to see their favorite groups get back together, and many artists are capitalizing on the interest, while others would rather generate buzz about a potential reunion (we’re looking at you, ‘N Sync).

There are also ’90s bands that never stopped touring and are now cashing in on nostalgia in other ways, like album anniversary tours.

This year sees the trend continue, with Creed announcing their first shows in 12 years and Blink-182 continuing their highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge. Other acts, like Weezer and Sarah McLachlan, are celebrating milestone album anniversaries in big ways, and New Kids on the Block are reprising their famous “Magic Summer” tour.

To help original fans and younger crowds discovering these artists for the first time, Stacker compiled a list of 10 popular '90s artists going on tour in 2024 with the help of music publications and press releases. Read on to see who's hitting the road this year and what makes their tour special.



Creed

Scott Phillips, Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti of Creed.

In October 2023, Creed surprised fans by announcing their first tour in over a decade. Billed as the “Summer of ’99 Tour,” the post-grunge band plans to hit the road in 2024 for a 40-show run featuring fellow ’90s rockers 3 Doors Down as support for most shows.

“I feel like I’m as strong as I’ve ever been vocally, and looking forward to sharing the stage with the guys again,” frontman Scott Stapp said in a statement about the tour. “The fans have clearly let us know they feel it’s long overdue. I want to give them what they deserve. I’m ready to bring it.”

Creed released four studio albums between 1997 and 2009. Their sophomore album, 1999’s “Human Clay,” helped them reach superstar status and has sold 11.7 million copies.



Hootie & the Blowfish

Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Jim Sonefeld of Hootie & The Blowfish.

Before becoming a country sensation in 2008, rocker Darius Rucker fronted Hootie & the Blowfish. The band’s 1994 debut album, “Cracked Rear View,” catapulted them into mainstream fame and is still among the top 10 best-selling albums in U.S. history, nearly 30 years after its release.

The alt-rockers announced in November 2023 that they’re hitting the road on the “Summer Camp With Trucks Tour” in 2024, accompanied by fellow ’90s stars Collective Soul as well as musician Edwin McCain. The 43-date North American trek is Hootie & the Blowfish’s first tour since 2019.

Hootie guitarist Mark Bryan reminisced about the band’s previous adventures, recalling McCain likening the experience of touring with the band to “summer camp with trucks.” That experience is “exactly how we want next year to feel, too,” Bryan said in a statement about the upcoming shows.



Shania Twain

Shania Twain singing onstage in a black sparkly outfit.

Shania Twain is gearing up to spend the latter half of 2024 in Las Vegas, performing her 24-date “Come On Over” residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater. This is quite a comeback, considering the country star went nearly a decade without singing at all after contracting Lyme disease in 2003. In 2011, after undergoing two “open-throat” surgeries, Twain could project her voice again—and that’s a reason to celebrate, for both Twain and her fans.

Twain reflected on her overwhelming success in the late ’90s and early 2000s, telling Billboard, “It’s funny, because I don’t have very vivid memories of that time, because it was such a whirlwind.” After releasing 1997’s “Come On Over,” Twain said: “It was single after single, and video after video. It was as if I couldn’t keep up. … I was hands-on with everything, and it exhausted me. So I didn’t get to enjoy a lot of it in the moment. But I’m celebrating now.”

“Come On Over” produced seven #1 singles and is the bestselling album by a solo woman artist in history.



Blink-182

Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus & Travis Barker of Blink 182.

In 2022, Blink-182 set fans into a frenzy when they reunited with guitarist Tom DeLonge after a seven-year hiatus and announced a 2023 world tour. After DeLonge’s departure from the band in 2015, Blink continued releasing music and touring with Matt Skiba, but 2023 marked the first time the band’s classic lineup took the stage together in nearly a decade. That same year, they released a new album called “One More Time” and will be touring the world again in 2024.

While the reunion news was happy, the reason behind it was less so: Bassist Mark Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, and his illness is what rekindled his relationship with DeLonge.

“When he told me he was sick, that’s the gnarliest… like, nothing matters, really,” DeLonge recalled in a trailer promoting “One More Time.” “It wasn’t about fame or money or how big Blink was or anything, it was like, ‘You’re gonna get through this s—, and we’re gonna go dominate.'” Hoppus announced he was cancer-free in September 2021.

This isn’t the first time Blink’s classic lineup has reunited since Travis Barker joined the band in 1998. They also took an extended hiatus in 2005 before reuniting four years later.



Sarah McLachlan

Sarah McLachlan singing.

Sarah McLachlan is hitting the road in 2024 for the first time since 2016 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1993 album “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.” The 30-date tour will see the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter play her third album, plus some other hits.

“It’s such a fun concept to play a record start to finish,” she told Today.com about the anniversary tour, describing “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” as her “personal favorite” and “the easiest record I ever wrote.”

The album features singles like “Good Enough,” “Possession,” and “Hold On” and was the Canadian musician’s first album to enter the U.S. charts.



Green Day

Green Day.

Green Day is going all out in 2024 with a tour that celebrates three albums: their latest record, “Saviors”; 2004’s “American Idiot”; and 1994’s “Dookie.” “The Saviors Tour” promises to harken back to the ’90s, with the Smashing Pumpkins, the Linda Lindas, and Rancid accompanying the band as support for the North American leg.

“Dookie” was Green Day’s breakthrough album, featuring the singles “Welcome to Paradise,” “Basket Case,” “Longview,” and “When I Come Around.” It’s the third album in their discography, and “Saviors” marks their 14th.



Pantera

Rex Brown playing the guitar.

Yes, Pantera originated in the ’80s, but it was their 1990 album “Cowboys from Hell” that transformed the band from glam rock nobodies into metal icons, launching them into superstardom. Thirteen years after “Cowboys,” the band split acrimoniously, and a reunion didn’t seem to be in the cards—especially after the deaths of founding members and brothers “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott in 2004 and Vinnie Paul Abbott in 2018.

After a handful of shows in 2022, however, a full-blown reunion took place in 2023 and is continuing in 2024. Guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante will join longtime members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown to celebrate the legacies of the late founding members.

“Only thing I can say is, man, I know for a d— fact Vince and Dime would want us to do this, hands down,” Anselmo told The Metallica Report podcast of the reunion. “They would want the Pantera brand or the legacy to go on. And I don’t know what you believe in, but sometimes, you know, you would like to think that them old fellas are looking down on us, giving us the thumbs-up.”



New Kids on the Block

New Kids On The Block performing at a superbowl, surrounded by people in costumes.

Before there was ‘N Sync or the Backstreet Boys, there was New Kids on the Block. The pioneering boy band got their start in the late ’80s, but NKOTB is still synonymous with the ’90s. This year, they’re celebrating that era with the “Magic Summer 2024” tour, kicking off in June.

The string of shows is a callback to the group’s 1990 “Magic Summer Tour” and will feature support from two other ’90s icons: Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create—and recreate—with our amazing fans each night,” NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”



Slipknot

Slipknot.

Slipknot played their first show at the end of 1995 under the moniker Meld, but it was the release of their 1999 self-titled debut album that solidified their place as metal icons. With 2024 marking the album’s 25th anniversary, the masked rockers have big plans: Slipknot has already announced a handful of U.S. festival dates, along with a European and U.K. tour. And according to founding member Shawn “Clown” Crahan, that’s not all fans can expect in 2024.

When asked in a recent interview if Slipknot plans to play the album in full on tour, the percussionist had a blunt response. “Are you joking right now? You’re talking about the anniversary of one of the greatest metal albums to ever release in the thought process known as reality,” Crahan told Kerrang! “You think for one moment that this album isn’t going to be played in its entirety in front of, like, a hundred people, 200 people, 300 people, 50,000 people. I’m not going to live forever, man. Neither is everybody else. Things are changing very quickly. I ain’t got no more time to f— around.”

He also suggested the band would be playing some surprise shows this year too. “We’re going to have fun, too. So that means small shows and you won’t know until you hear it. And if you heard it, you’re already too late and you’re not going to see it. So you better open up your soul, because then you’ll feel it and you won’t have to hear it, because I’m being very serious,” he said. “It’s really going to be an exciting 2024, and I think things are going to happen that you wouldn’t think ever could.”



Weezer

Weezer.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Weezer’s self-titled debut album, famously known as “The Blue Album,” and it sounds like they’re scheming something exciting—they just haven’t revealed what it is yet.

“We are going to give it its due respect and come out with a really amazing deluxe package with a bunch of additional material, and of course, we’ve gotta do some kind of epic tour,” frontman Rivers Cuomo told Collider.

The alt-rock heroes are scheduled to play the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta this May and have a handful of U.K. tour dates with the Smashing Pumpkins in June, but other than that, 2024 is a clean slate. There might be a reason for that. “I think the public tour dates cut off in June and then there’s this very suspicious blank space in our calendar for months after that,” Cuomo said, “so I’d keep your eye on that.”

“The Blue Album” features two of Weezer’s biggest hits: “Say It Ain’t So” and “Undone (The Sweater Song).”

Story editing by Eliza Siegel. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.