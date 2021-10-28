

Best colleges in Idaho

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Idaho using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#5. Brigham Young University – Idaho (Rexburg)

– Acceptance rate: 96% (990-1200 SAT)

– Net Price: $7,038

#4. Boise State University (Boise)

– Acceptance rate: 77% (1030-1230 SAT)

– Net Price: $13,237

#3. Northwest Nazarene University (Nampa)

– Acceptance rate: 86% (990-1190 SAT)

– Net Price: $20,559

#2. The College of Idaho (Caldwell)

– Acceptance rate: 49% (920-1190 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,043

#1. University of Idaho (Moscow)

– Acceptance rate: 78% (1010-1240 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,017

