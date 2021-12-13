

OMDb

Famous actresses from Idaho

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Idaho from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actors from Idaho



OMDb

Johnny Sequoyah

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (10/25/2002)

– Known for:

— Bo Adams in “Believe” (2014)

— Audrey Bishop in “Dexter: New Blood” (2021-2022)

— Taylor Otto in “American Housewife” (2016)



OMDb

Sherry Jackson

– Born: Wendell, Idaho, USA (2/15/1942)

– Known for:

— Jacinta Marto in “The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima” (1952)

— Andrea in “Star Trek: The Original Series” (1966)

— Amy Morgan in “The Breaking Point” (1950)



MGM

Lana Turner

– Born: Wallace, Idaho, USA (2/8/1921)

– Died: 6/29/1995

– Known for:

— Lora Meredith in “Imitation of Life” (1959)

— Constance MacKenzie in “Peyton Place” (1957)

— Cora Smith in “The Postman Always Rings Twice” (1946)



OMDb

Billie Bird

– Born: Pocatello, Idaho, USA (2/28/1908)

– Died: 11/27/2002

– Known for:

— Dorothy in “Sixteen Candles” (1984)

— Woman in Airport in “Home Alone” (1990)

— Mrs. Feldman in “Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol” (1987)



OMDb

Robyn Hilton

– Born: Twin Falls, Idaho, USA (7/13/1944)

– Known for:

— Miss Stein in “Blazing Saddles” (1974)

— Maid Marian in “Malibu Express” (1985)

— Denise in “The Single Girls” (1973)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Idaho



OMDb

Marjorie Reynolds

– Born: Buhl, Idaho, USA (8/12/1917)

– Died: 2/1/1997

– Known for:

— Melody Allen in “The Time of Their Lives” (1946)

— Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Logan in “Doomed to Die” (1940)

— Linda Mason in “Holiday Inn” (1942)



OMDb

Ronee Blakley

– Born: Nampa, Idaho, USA (8/24/1945)

– Known for:

— Barbara Jean in “Nashville” (1975)

— Marge Thompson in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

— Producer in “Of One Blood” (2012)



OMDb

Torrie Wilson

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (7/24/1975)

– Known for:

— Torrie Wilson in “WCW Thunder” (1999-2000)

— Torrie Wilson in “WCW Monday Nitro” (1999-2000)

— Miranda in “Marauders” (2016)



OMDb

Kristine Sutherland

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (4/17/1955)

– Known for:

— Mae Thompson in “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (1989)

— Meryl Fowler in “The Perfect Wedding” (2012)

— Joyce Summers in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1997-2002)



OMDb

Tara Buck

– Born: Idaho, USA (3/16/1975)

– Known for:

— Ginger in “True Blood” (2008-2014)

— Maureen Dougherty in “Ray Donovan” (2016-2017)

— Beverly in “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday” (2016)

You may also like: Where people in Idaho are moving to most



OMDb

Dree Hemingway

– Born: Sun Valley, Idaho, USA (12/4/1987)

– Known for:

— Jane in “Starlet” (2012)

— Tipper in “While We’re Young” (2014)

— Female Guest #2 in “The Disaster Artist” (2017)



OMDb

Phyllis Brooks

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (7/18/1915)

– Died: 8/1/1995

– Known for:

— Barbara Shea in “Little Miss Broadway” (1938)

— Judy Hayes in “Charlie Chan in Honolulu” (1938)

— Vivian Wells in “Charlie Chan in Reno” (1939)



OMDb

Cissy Jones

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (2/13/1979)

– Known for:

— Delilah in “Firewatch” (2016)

— Joyce Price in “Life Is Strange” (2015)

— Katjaa / Jolene / Brie in “The Walking Dead” (2012)



OMDb

Bayley Corman

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— Mehitable in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (2019)

— Marissa in “Jane the Virgin” (2018)

— Summer Newman in “The Young and the Restless” (2018)



OMDb

Teresa Hill

– Born: Burley, Idaho, USA (5/9/1969)

– Known for:

— Jen in “Bio-Dome” (1996)

— Hot Female Doctor in “Van Wilder” (2002)

— Nemesis in “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” (1995-1996)

You may also like: States where people in Idaho are getting new jobs



OMDb

NiCole Robinson

– Born: Burley, Idaho, USA (4/12/1972)

– Known for:

— Psychiatrist in “Dragon Wars: D-War” (2007)

— Margaret Hooper / Margaret in “The West Wing” (1999-2006)

— Megan Riley in “Bad Boy” (2002)



OMDb

Kamian Allen

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (5/3/1978)

– Known for:

— Rachel Turner in “Regarding Henry” 1991

— Self in “The George Lucas Talk Show” 2021



OMDb

Scout Willis

– Born: Sun Valley, Idaho, USA (7/20/1991)

– Known for:

— Monica Miller in “Bandits” (2001)

— Costume and Wardrobe Department in “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012)

— Young Pearl in “The Scarlet Letter” (1995)



OMDb

Rachel Jacobs

– Born: Rexburg, Idaho, USA (9/26/1970)

– Known for:

— Shelley in “Growing Pains” (1986-1988)

— Alice Tanner in “Diff’rent Strokes” (1979-1980)

— Gayle Younger in “The Love Boat” (1981)



OMDb

Moriah ‘Shining Dove’ Snyder

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (3/22/1983)

– Known for:

— Mary in “The Prophecy” (1995)

— Missy Dittmeyer in “The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995)

— Mary in “The Prophecy 3: The Ascent” (2000)

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Idaho



OMDb

Kimberlee Peterson

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (5/8/1980)

– Known for:

— Dawn Cottrell in “Secret Cutting” (2000)

— Young Brigit in “Farewell, My Love” (2000)

— Karen in “The Last Man on Planet Earth” (1999)



OMDb

Emily Sandifer

– Born: Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA (1/17/1985)

– Known for:

— Student #4 in “The Tale” (2018)

— Reese in “Love” (2016)

— Ursula in “Vengeance: A Love Story” (2017)



OMDb

Claire Du Brey

– Born: Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho, USA (8/31/1892)

– Died: 8/1/1993

– Known for:

— Princess Dione in “The Reward of the Faithless” (1917)

— Lola Montez in “Midnight Madness” (1918)

— Bertha Rochester in “Jane Eyre” (1934)



OMDb

Renee Tenison

– Born: Caldwell, Idaho, USA (12/2/1968)

– Known for:

— Kendra Brooks in “L.A. Heat” (1997-1999)

— Sora in “Mortal Kombat: Conquest” (1998-1999)

— Ebony in “Martin” (1995)



OMDb

Lisa Jay

– Born: Idaho, USA (3/8/1981)

– Known for:

— Pursey Galore in “Sex Sells: The Making of ‘Touché'” (2005)

— Brandi in “Spring Break ’83”

— Dana / Holly Golightly #3 in “CSI: NY” (2006)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Idaho



OMDb

Julia Anne Robinson

– Born: Twin Falls, Idaho, USA (3/4/1951)

– Died: 4/13/1975

– Known for:

— Jessica in “The King of Marvin Gardens” 1972

— Bunny Sue in “A Fan’s Notes” 1972



OMDb

Claire Blackwelder

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (8/26/1993)

– Known for:

— Kendall Morgan / Purple Dino Charge Ranger in “Power Rangers Dino Charge” (2015-2016)

— Millie in “Hillhead”

— Kendall Morgan in “Power Rangers Dino Charge Halloween” (2015)



OMDb

Christina Fulton

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (6/26/1967)

– Known for:

— Nico in “The Doors” (1991)

— Roundgirl in “Snake Eyes” (1998)

— Louise in “The Girl with the Hungry Eyes” (1995)



OMDb

Gloria Dickson

– Born: Pocatello, Idaho, USA (8/13/1917)

– Died: 4/10/1945

– Known for:

— Sybil Hale in “They Won’t Forget” (1937)

— Ann Stacey in “Waterfront” (1939)

— Mona Lannon in “Private Detective” (1939)



OMDb

Cheryl Paris

– Born: Burley, Idaho, USA (5/12/1905)

– Known for:

— Melissa in “Liberty & Bash” (1989)

— Suzanne in “Sweet Justice” (1993)

— Heavenly Finley in “Sweet Bird of Youth” (1989)

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Idaho over the last 20 years



OMDb

Susan Marie Snyder

– Born: Idaho, USA (7/18/1963)

– Known for:

— Stereo Store Customer in “Ruthless People” (1986)

— Mare in “Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers” (1988)

— Laken Lockridge in “Santa Barbara” (1987-1988)



OMDb

Kay Morley

– Born: Pocatello, Idaho, USA (4/17/1920)

– Died: 11/17/2020

– Known for:

— Laurie Stuart in “Trails End” (1949)

— Mary Saunders in “Six-Gun Serenade” (1947)

— Louise Morgan in “Betty Co-Ed” (1946)



OMDb

Norma Storch

– Born: Pocatello, Idaho, USA (4/6/1922)

– Died: 8/28/2003

– Known for:

— Actress in “The Perils of P.K.” (1986)

— OSI Committee Member in “The Six Million Dollar Man” (1973)

— Mrs. Trice in “The Woman Hunter” (1972)



OMDb

Martha Raddatz

– Born: Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA (2/14/1953)

– Known for:

— Martha Raddatz in “Homeland” (2017)

— Martha Raddatz in “House of Cards” (2018)

— Self – Chief Global Affairs Correspondent / Self – Correspondent / Self – Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent / Self / Self – Reporter / Self – ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent / Self – Senior National Security Correspondent in “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir” (2000-2020)



OMDb

Mary Kornman

– Born: Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA (12/27/1915)

– Died: 6/1/1973

– Known for:

— Amber Davis in “College Humor” (1933)

— Joan Lawrence / Mary Lawrence in “Queen of the Jungle” (1935)

— Joan Lawrence / Mary Lawrence in “Queen of the Jungle” (1935)

You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Idaho



OMDb

Rita La Roy

– Born: Bonners Ferry, Idaho, USA (10/2/1901)

– Died: 2/17/1993

– Known for:

— Lulu Driscoll in “Hold That Woman!” (1940)

— Camille in “Hot Saturday” (1932)

— Grace Lawrence in “Sin Takes a Holiday” (1930)



OMDb

Jeanette Loff

– Born: Orofino, Idaho, USA (10/9/1906)

– Died: 8/4/1942

– Known for:

— Nancy Poole in “Flirtation” (1934)

— Millie Chapman in “The Racketeer” (1929)

— Betty in “Annapolis” (1928)



OMDb

Rosie Tenison

– Born: Caldwell, Idaho, USA (12/2/1968)

– Known for:

— Essence in “Martin” (1995)

— Naja in “The Jamie Foxx Show” (1996)

— Tech #1 in “Dead at 21” (1994)



OMDb

Doris Houck

– Born: Wallace, Idaho, USA (9/28/1921)

– Died: 12/14/1965

– Known for:

— Jennifer Martin in “Two-Fisted Stranger” (1946)

— Anne Parker in “Heading West” (1946)

— Mary Parker in “Landrush” (1946)



OMDb

Linda Perry

– Born: Boise, Idaho, USA (8/18/1912)

– Died: 1/12/2001

– Known for:

— Imogene Mayfield in “They Won’t Forget” (1937)

— Jean Armour in “The Romance of Robert Burns” (1937)

— Information Desk Girl in “Mr. Dodd Takes the Air” (1937)

You may also like: Fewer crops—like onions: How climate change has affected Idaho



OMDb

Arline Hunter

– Born: Caldwell, Idaho, USA (12/16/1931)

– Known for:

— Joan in “The Angry Red Planet” (1959)

— Actress in “Big Daddy” (1969)

— Ruby in “White Lightnin’ Road” (1967)



OMDb

Adrienne Dore

– Born: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, USA (5/23/1910)

– Died: 11/26/1992

– Known for:

— Kitty Carstairs in “Beyond London Lights” (1928)

— Allison Adair in “The Rich Are Always with Us” (1932)

— Antoinette ‘Toni’ Martin in “The Famous Ferguson Case” (1932)



OMDb

Rayne Guest

– Born: Tamarack Falls, Idaho, USA (10/16/1979)

– Known for:

— Spilled Beer Girl in “Darkness Falls” (2003)

— Becky Taylor in “Ten ’til Noon” (2006)

— Marley in “Unmistaken” (2015)