

Doug Pensinger // Getty Images

Boise State Broncos’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970

While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Boise State Broncos using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Alexander Mattison (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #102 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#19. Rick Woods (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 4, #97 overall in 1982

– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#18. Rees Odhiambo (G)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #97 overall in 2016

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#17. Tyrone Crawford (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #81 overall in 2012

– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#16. Austin Pettis (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #78 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#15. Darian Thompson (S)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #71 overall in 2016

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#14. Gerald Alexander (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #61 overall in 2007

– Drafted by: Detroit Lions

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Ezra Cleveland (T)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #58 overall in 2020

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Jamar Taylor (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #54 overall in 2013

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. Daryn Colledge (T)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #47 overall in 2006

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)

#10. Titus Young (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #44 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: Detroit Lions

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Kamalei Correa (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #42 overall in 2016

– Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. DeMarcus Lawrence (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #34 overall in 2014

– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (2 Pro Bowls)

#7. David Hughes (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #31 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. Doug Martin (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #31 overall in 2012

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (2 Pro Bowls)

#5. Markus Koch (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #30 overall in 1986

– Drafted by: Washington Football Team

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#4. Kyle Wilson (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #29 overall in 2010

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#3. Shea McClellin (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 2012

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#2. Leighton Vander Esch (OLB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 2018

– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (1 Pro Bowls)

#1. Ryan Clady (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 2008

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (4 Pro Bowls)