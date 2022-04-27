

Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the worst commutes in Idaho

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Washington County

– Average commute time: 18.8 minutes

— #2,532 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.9% shorter than state average

— 31.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 14.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.9%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (7.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.6%)



Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Latah County

– Average commute time: 19 minutes

— #2,492 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.0% shorter than state average

— 31.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (65.9%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (13.6%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (4.1%)



Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Bonneville County

– Average commute time: 19.3 minutes

— #2,441 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.5% shorter than state average

— 30.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 11.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (3%), worked from home (4.8%)



Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Blaine County

– Average commute time: 19.6 minutes

— #2,383 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.1% shorter than state average

— 29.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 5.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (3%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (10.1%)



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Payette County

– Average commute time: 20 minutes

— #2,310 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.2% shorter than state average

— 27.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 17.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (10.4%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)

jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#25. Shoshone County

– Average commute time: 20 minutes

— #2,310 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.2% shorter than state average

— 27.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 12%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.6%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (6.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5%)



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Elmore County

– Average commute time: 20.4 minutes

— #2,246 longest among all counties nationwide

— 3.3% shorter than state average

— 26.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (12.5%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.1%)



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#23. Ada County

– Average commute time: 20.7 minutes

— #2,191 longest among all counties nationwide

— 1.9% shorter than state average

— 25.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.3%)



Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Kootenai County

– Average commute time: 21.9 minutes

— #1,962 longest among all counties nationwide

— 3.8% longer than state average

— 20.7% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.1%)



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Benewah County

– Average commute time: 22 minutes

— #1,941 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.3% longer than state average

— 20.3% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 18.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (4.7%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (4.5%)

NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Gooding County

– Average commute time: 22.2 minutes

— #1,900 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.2% longer than state average

— 19.6% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (7.5%)



rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lewis County

– Average commute time: 22.7 minutes

— #1,785 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.6% longer than state average

— 17.8% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.1%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (7.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.5%)



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Oneida County

– Average commute time: 22.7 minutes

— #1,785 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.6% longer than state average

— 17.8% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 2.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (16%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.3%)



KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bingham County

– Average commute time: 23.3 minutes

— #1,651 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.4% longer than state average

— 15.6% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.5%), carpooled (14.4%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (2.7%), worked from home (4.7%)



Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jefferson County

– Average commute time: 24 minutes

— #1,486 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.7% longer than state average

— 13.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.9%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (2.7%), worked from home (6.3%)

Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Canyon County

– Average commute time: 24.6 minutes

— #1,335 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.6% longer than state average

— 10.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.6%)



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Adams County

– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes

— #1,289 longest among all counties nationwide

— 17.5% longer than state average

— 10.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.7%), carpooled (12.4%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (13.5%)



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fremont County

– Average commute time: 25 minutes

— #1,241 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.5% longer than state average

— 9.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (6.4%)



Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Clark County

– Average commute time: 25.2 minutes

— #1,205 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.4% longer than state average

— 8.7% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (5.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6.6%)



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bear Lake County

– Average commute time: 25.5 minutes

— #1,146 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.9% longer than state average

— 7.6% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 18.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.8%), carpooled (15.9%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.3%)

L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bonner County

– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes

— #1,087 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.3% longer than state average

— 6.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 11.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.3%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (9.7%)



United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Owyhee County

– Average commute time: 26 minutes

— #1,044 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.2% longer than state average

— 5.8% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 53.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (5.2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.3%)



Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Franklin County

– Average commute time: 27.1 minutes

— #846 longest among all counties nationwide

— 28.4% longer than state average

— 1.8% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (4.5%)



Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Boundary County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— #642 longest among all counties nationwide

— 34.6% longer than state average

— 2.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 11.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (3.8%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.9%)



John D // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Gem County

– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes

— #548 longest among all counties nationwide

— 37.9% longer than state average

— 5.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.2%), carpooled (12.3%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.2%)

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Teton County

– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes

— #522 longest among all counties nationwide

— 38.9% longer than state average

— 6.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (65%), carpooled (17.8%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (13.4%)



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clearwater County

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes

— #492 longest among all counties nationwide

— 39.8% longer than state average

— 6.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.4%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.9%)



Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lincoln County

– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes

— #485 longest among all counties nationwide

— 40.3% longer than state average

— 7.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.7%), carpooled (16.1%), walked (3.9%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (6.5%)



PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Boise County

– Average commute time: 38 minutes

— #45 longest among all counties nationwide

— 80.1% longer than state average

— 37.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (67.7%), carpooled (14.1%), walked (6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (9.5%)



Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Camas County

– Average commute time: 39.1 minutes

— #31 longest among all counties nationwide

— 85.3% longer than state average

— 41.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 13.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 53.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (0%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (11.2%)

