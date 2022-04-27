Counties with the worst commutes in Idaho
Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons
Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Washington County
– Average commute time: 18.8 minutes
— #2,532 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.9% shorter than state average
— 31.9% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 14.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.9%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (7.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.6%)
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Latah County
– Average commute time: 19 minutes
— #2,492 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.0% shorter than state average
— 31.2% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 6.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (65.9%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (13.6%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (4.1%)
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Bonneville County
– Average commute time: 19.3 minutes
— #2,441 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.5% shorter than state average
— 30.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (3%), worked from home (4.8%)
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Blaine County
– Average commute time: 19.6 minutes
— #2,383 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.1% shorter than state average
— 29.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 5.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 3.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76%), carpooled (6.4%), walked (3%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (10.1%)
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Payette County
– Average commute time: 20 minutes
— #2,310 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.2% shorter than state average
— 27.5% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 17.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (10.4%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)
jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock
#25. Shoshone County
– Average commute time: 20 minutes
— #2,310 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.2% shorter than state average
— 27.5% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 12%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.6%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (6.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5%)
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Elmore County
– Average commute time: 20.4 minutes
— #2,246 longest among all counties nationwide
— 3.3% shorter than state average
— 26.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 16.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (12.5%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.1%)
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#23. Ada County
– Average commute time: 20.7 minutes
— #2,191 longest among all counties nationwide
— 1.9% shorter than state average
— 25.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 6.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.3%)
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Kootenai County
– Average commute time: 21.9 minutes
— #1,962 longest among all counties nationwide
— 3.8% longer than state average
— 20.7% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 3.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.1%)
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Benewah County
– Average commute time: 22 minutes
— #1,941 longest among all counties nationwide
— 4.3% longer than state average
— 20.3% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 18.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (4.7%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (4.5%)
NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Gooding County
– Average commute time: 22.2 minutes
— #1,900 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.2% longer than state average
— 19.6% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (7.5%)
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Lewis County
– Average commute time: 22.7 minutes
— #1,785 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.6% longer than state average
— 17.8% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 33.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.1%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (7.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.5%)
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Oneida County
– Average commute time: 22.7 minutes
— #1,785 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.6% longer than state average
— 17.8% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 2.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (16%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.3%)
KRRK // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Bingham County
– Average commute time: 23.3 minutes
— #1,651 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.4% longer than state average
— 15.6% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.5%), carpooled (14.4%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (2.7%), worked from home (4.7%)
Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Jefferson County
– Average commute time: 24 minutes
— #1,486 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.7% longer than state average
— 13.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.9%), carpooled (10.9%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (2.7%), worked from home (6.3%)
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Canyon County
– Average commute time: 24.6 minutes
— #1,335 longest among all counties nationwide
— 16.6% longer than state average
— 10.9% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.6%)
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Adams County
– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes
— #1,289 longest among all counties nationwide
— 17.5% longer than state average
— 10.1% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.7%), carpooled (12.4%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (13.5%)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Fremont County
– Average commute time: 25 minutes
— #1,241 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.5% longer than state average
— 9.4% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79%), carpooled (9.9%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (6.4%)
Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Clark County
– Average commute time: 25.2 minutes
— #1,205 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.4% longer than state average
— 8.7% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 48.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (5.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6.6%)
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Bear Lake County
– Average commute time: 25.5 minutes
— #1,146 longest among all counties nationwide
— 20.9% longer than state average
— 7.6% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 18.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.8%), carpooled (15.9%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.3%)
L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Bonner County
– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— #1,087 longest among all counties nationwide
— 22.3% longer than state average
— 6.5% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.3%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (9.7%)
United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Owyhee County
– Average commute time: 26 minutes
— #1,044 longest among all counties nationwide
— 23.2% longer than state average
— 5.8% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 53.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (5.2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.3%)
Ken L. // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Franklin County
– Average commute time: 27.1 minutes
— #846 longest among all counties nationwide
— 28.4% longer than state average
— 1.8% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 5.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (4.5%)
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Boundary County
– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes
— #642 longest among all counties nationwide
— 34.6% longer than state average
— 2.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (3.8%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.9%)
John D // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Gem County
– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes
— #548 longest among all counties nationwide
— 37.9% longer than state average
— 5.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.2%), carpooled (12.3%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.2%)
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Teton County
– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes
— #522 longest among all counties nationwide
— 38.9% longer than state average
— 6.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (65%), carpooled (17.8%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (13.4%)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Clearwater County
– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes
— #492 longest among all counties nationwide
— 39.8% longer than state average
— 6.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 19.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.4%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.9%)
Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Lincoln County
– Average commute time: 29.6 minutes
— #485 longest among all counties nationwide
— 40.3% longer than state average
— 7.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 45.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.7%), carpooled (16.1%), walked (3.9%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (6.5%)
PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Boise County
– Average commute time: 38 minutes
— #45 longest among all counties nationwide
— 80.1% longer than state average
— 37.7% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (67.7%), carpooled (14.1%), walked (6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (9.5%)
Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Camas County
– Average commute time: 39.1 minutes
— #31 longest among all counties nationwide
— 85.3% longer than state average
— 41.7% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 13.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 53.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.3%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (0%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (11.2%)
