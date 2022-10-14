

San José Public Library // Flickr

Idaho has 55 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.

As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12.

Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning.

Stacker compiled a list of school districts in Idaho with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12. School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. Ties are broken by the number of students in the school district.

#10. Potlatch School District 285

– Bandwidth per student: 0.38 Mbps

– Total students: 527

– Cost per Mbps: $10.23

– Total monthly cost: $2,046.00

#9. Payette Joint School District 371

– Bandwidth per student: 0.36 Mbps

– Total students: 1,403

– Cost per Mbps: $2.8

– Total monthly cost: $1,400.00

#8. Marsing Joint School District 363

– Bandwidth per student: 0.35 Mbps

– Total students: 1,421

– Cost per Mbps: $8

– Total monthly cost: $4,000.00

#7. Blaine County School District 61

– Bandwidth per student: 0.33 Mbps

– Total students: 3,362

– Cost per Mbps: $1.6

– Total monthly cost: $1,600.00

#6. Lake Pend Oreille School District #84

– Bandwidth per student: 0.3 Mbps

– Total students: 3,793

– Cost per Mbps: $2.59

– Total monthly cost: $2,590.00

#5. Jefferson County Jt District 251

– Bandwidth per student: 0.27 Mbps

– Total students: 7,063

– Cost per Mbps: $0.7

– Total monthly cost: $1,050.00

#4. Marsh Valley Joint School District 21

– Bandwidth per student: 0.24 Mbps

– Total students: 1,262

– Cost per Mbps: $13.67

– Total monthly cost: $4,100.00

#3. Preston School District 201

– Bandwidth per student: 0.21 Mbps

– Total students: 2,480

– Cost per Mbps: $4

– Total monthly cost: $2,000.00

#2. Bonneville Joint School District 93

– Bandwidth per student: 0.21 Mbps

– Total students: 13,215

– Cost per Mbps: $0.95

– Total monthly cost: $1,899.00

#1. Filer School District 413

– Bandwidth per student: 0.13 Mbps

– Total students: 1,562

– Cost per Mbps: $3.2

– Total monthly cost: $639.95