

Canva

Record fish caught in Idaho

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Idaho using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.



Matt Jeppson // Shutterstock

Arctic Grayling

– Weight: 2 lbs 7 oz

– Length: 18.125″

– Location: Nez Perce Lake

– Record set by Velma Mahaffey in 1992



Ilya Marchenko // Shutterstock

Atlantic Salmon

– Weight: 13 lbs 6 oz

– Length: 29.75″

– Location: Deadwood Reservoir

– Record set by Garrett Buffington in 1995



Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 8.96 oz

– Length: 17.5″

– Location: Brownlee Reservoir

– Record set by Jason Monson in 2003



dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 8 oz

– Location: C.J. Strike Reservoir

– Record set by Darrell Grim in 1966



slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brook Trout

– Weight: 7 lbs 1 oz

– Length: 23.5″

– Location: Henrys Lake

– Record set by DeVere Stratton in 1978



Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 27 lbs 5 oz

– Length: 36.5″

– Location: Ashton Reservoir

– Record set by Wes Case in 2007



WH_Pics // Shutterstock

Bullhead

– Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz

– Length: 20.5″

– Location: Brownlee Reservoir

– Record set by James Winter in 1986



Neon_TI // Shutterstock

Burbot

– Weight: 14 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Kootenai River

– Record set by P.A. Dayton in 1954



Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Carp

– Weight: 41 lbs 14.4 oz

– Length: 39″”

– Location: Snake River

– Record set by Rob James in 2008



Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 31 lbs 0.8 oz

– Length: 38″

– Location: Mann Lake

– Record set by Kenny Decker in 2001



Kevin Cass // Shutterstock

Chinook (King) Salmon

– Weight: 54 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Salmon River

– Record set by Merrold Gold in 1956



Kevin Cass // Shutterstock

Chinook (King) Salmon

– Weight: 42 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 41.25″

– Location: Coeur dAlene Lake

– Record set by Jane Clifford in 1987



Troutnut // Shutterstock

Coho Salmon

– Weight: 5 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 24.5″

– Location: Cascade Reservoir

– Record set by Verne S. Ward in 1992



CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Cutthroat Trout

– Weight: 18 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Bear Lake

– Record set by Roger Grunig in 1970



CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Dolly Varden Trout

– Weight: 32 lbs

– Location: Lake Pend Oreille

– Record set by Nelson Higgins in 1949



M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 58 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 48″

– Location: Brownlee Reservoir

– Record set by Newberry / McCormick in 1994



CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Golden Trout

– Weight: 5 lbs 2 oz

– Location: White Sands Lake

– Record set by George Wolverton in 1958



M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 5 oz

– Length: 7.375″

– Location: Hauser Lake

– Record set by Tom Fulton in 1994



Ryan Cuddy // Shutterstock

Kokanee Salmon

– Weight: 6 lbs 9.5 oz

– Length: 24.5″

– Location: Priest Lake

– Record set by Jerry Verge in 1975



Pi-Lens // Shutterstock

Lake Trout

– Weight: 57 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 49″

– Location: Priest Lake

– Record set by Lyle McClure in 1971



Piotr Wawrzyniuk // Shutterstock

Lake Whitefish

– Weight: 6 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 26″

– Location: Lake Pend Oreille

– Record set by Dale Hofmann in 2010



Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 10 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Anderson Lake

– Record set by Mrs. M.W. Taylor in unknown year



Cannon Colegrove // Shutterstock

Mountain Whitefish

– Weight: 5 lbs 14.4 oz

– Length: 22.5″

– Location: Island Park Reservoir

– Record set by Robert Hall in 1997



FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

– Weight: 40 lbs 2 oz

– Length: 51.5″

– Location: Lower Twin Lake

– Record set by Kim Fleming in 2010



Glass and Nature // Shutterstock

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 14 oz

– Length: 9.75″

– Location: Chase Lake

– Record set by Bob Russell in 1977



Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 20 lbs .02 oz

– Length: 34.25″

– Location: Snake River

– Record set by Michelle Larsen-Williams in 2009



CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 9 lbs 11.5 oz

– Length: 23.75″

– Location: Dworshak Reservoir

– Record set by Dan Steigers in 2006



Iryna Harry // Shutterstock

Sockeye Salmon

– Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 24″

– Location: Redfish Lake

– Record set by June McCray in 1970



Matt Jeppson // Shutterstock

Splake

– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 22″

– Location: Hayden Lake

– Record set by Kevin Collins in 1996



David A Litman // Shutterstock

Steelhead Trout

– Weight: 30 lbs 2 oz

– Length: 44″

– Location: Clearwater River

– Record set by Keith Powell in 1973



Canva

Sturgeon

– Weight: 394 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Snake River

– Record set by Glenn Howard in 1956



Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Tiger Muskellunge

– Weight: 38 lbs 7 oz

– Length: 48.25″

– Location: Hauser Lake

– Record set by Douglas Butts in 2001



wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 17 lbs 14 oz

– Length: 34.5″

– Location: Oakley Reservoir

– Record set by Damon Rush in 2011



Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons

Warmouth

– Weight: 0 lbs 9.6 oz

– Length: 8.75″

– Location: Snake River

– Record set by Marvin Stevens in 1988



Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock

White Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 12.8 oz

– Length: 17.5″

– Location: Crane Creek Reservoir

– Record set by Trenten Smith in 2012



John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 9.6 oz

– Length: 16″

– Location: Cascade Reservoir

– Record set by Bobby Shindelar in 2012