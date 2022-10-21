Record fish caught in Idaho
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Idaho using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Arctic Grayling
– Weight: 2 lbs 7 oz
– Length: 18.125″
– Location: Nez Perce Lake
– Record set by Velma Mahaffey in 1992
Atlantic Salmon
– Weight: 13 lbs 6 oz
– Length: 29.75″
– Location: Deadwood Reservoir
– Record set by Garrett Buffington in 1995
Black Crappie
– Weight: 3 lbs 8.96 oz
– Length: 17.5″
– Location: Brownlee Reservoir
– Record set by Jason Monson in 2003
Bluegill Sunfish
– Weight: 3 lbs 8 oz
– Location: C.J. Strike Reservoir
– Record set by Darrell Grim in 1966
Brook Trout
– Weight: 7 lbs 1 oz
– Length: 23.5″
– Location: Henrys Lake
– Record set by DeVere Stratton in 1978
Brown Trout
– Weight: 27 lbs 5 oz
– Length: 36.5″
– Location: Ashton Reservoir
– Record set by Wes Case in 2007
Bullhead
– Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz
– Length: 20.5″
– Location: Brownlee Reservoir
– Record set by James Winter in 1986
Burbot
– Weight: 14 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Kootenai River
– Record set by P.A. Dayton in 1954
Carp
– Weight: 41 lbs 14.4 oz
– Length: 39″”
– Location: Snake River
– Record set by Rob James in 2008
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 31 lbs 0.8 oz
– Length: 38″
– Location: Mann Lake
– Record set by Kenny Decker in 2001
Chinook (King) Salmon
– Weight: 54 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Salmon River
– Record set by Merrold Gold in 1956
Chinook (King) Salmon
– Weight: 42 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 41.25″
– Location: Coeur dAlene Lake
– Record set by Jane Clifford in 1987
Coho Salmon
– Weight: 5 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 24.5″
– Location: Cascade Reservoir
– Record set by Verne S. Ward in 1992
Cutthroat Trout
– Weight: 18 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Bear Lake
– Record set by Roger Grunig in 1970
Dolly Varden Trout
– Weight: 32 lbs
– Location: Lake Pend Oreille
– Record set by Nelson Higgins in 1949
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 58 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 48″
– Location: Brownlee Reservoir
– Record set by Newberry / McCormick in 1994
Golden Trout
– Weight: 5 lbs 2 oz
– Location: White Sands Lake
– Record set by George Wolverton in 1958
Green Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 5 oz
– Length: 7.375″
– Location: Hauser Lake
– Record set by Tom Fulton in 1994
Kokanee Salmon
– Weight: 6 lbs 9.5 oz
– Length: 24.5″
– Location: Priest Lake
– Record set by Jerry Verge in 1975
Lake Trout
– Weight: 57 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 49″
– Location: Priest Lake
– Record set by Lyle McClure in 1971
Lake Whitefish
– Weight: 6 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 26″
– Location: Lake Pend Oreille
– Record set by Dale Hofmann in 2010
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 10 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Anderson Lake
– Record set by Mrs. M.W. Taylor in unknown year
Mountain Whitefish
– Weight: 5 lbs 14.4 oz
– Length: 22.5″
– Location: Island Park Reservoir
– Record set by Robert Hall in 1997
Northern Pike
– Weight: 40 lbs 2 oz
– Length: 51.5″
– Location: Lower Twin Lake
– Record set by Kim Fleming in 2010
Pumpkinseed Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 14 oz
– Length: 9.75″
– Location: Chase Lake
– Record set by Bob Russell in 1977
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 20 lbs .02 oz
– Length: 34.25″
– Location: Snake River
– Record set by Michelle Larsen-Williams in 2009
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 9 lbs 11.5 oz
– Length: 23.75″
– Location: Dworshak Reservoir
– Record set by Dan Steigers in 2006
Sockeye Salmon
– Weight: 5 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 24″
– Location: Redfish Lake
– Record set by June McCray in 1970
Splake
– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 22″
– Location: Hayden Lake
– Record set by Kevin Collins in 1996
Steelhead Trout
– Weight: 30 lbs 2 oz
– Length: 44″
– Location: Clearwater River
– Record set by Keith Powell in 1973
Sturgeon
– Weight: 394 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Snake River
– Record set by Glenn Howard in 1956
Tiger Muskellunge
– Weight: 38 lbs 7 oz
– Length: 48.25″
– Location: Hauser Lake
– Record set by Douglas Butts in 2001
Walleye
– Weight: 17 lbs 14 oz
– Length: 34.5″
– Location: Oakley Reservoir
– Record set by Damon Rush in 2011
Warmouth
– Weight: 0 lbs 9.6 oz
– Length: 8.75″
– Location: Snake River
– Record set by Marvin Stevens in 1988
White Crappie
– Weight: 3 lbs 12.8 oz
– Length: 17.5″
– Location: Crane Creek Reservoir
– Record set by Trenten Smith in 2012
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 2 lbs 9.6 oz
– Length: 16″
– Location: Cascade Reservoir
– Record set by Bobby Shindelar in 2012