Stacker-Idaho
By
Published 6:33 PM

Best-performing Idaho stocks last week


photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Idaho stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Idaho last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Idaho, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Idaho were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +7.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.


Stacker

#4. Micron Technology (MU)

– Last week price change: -3.6% (-$2.01)
– Market cap: $58.8 billion
– Headquarters: Boise
– Sector: Semiconductors


Stacker

#3. Albertsons Cos. Class A (ACI)

– Last week price change: -3.3% (-$0.70)
– Market cap: $10.9 billion
– Headquarters: Boise
– Sector: Food Retail


Stacker

#2. Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$3.75)
– Market cap: $12.3 billion
– Headquarters: Eagle
– Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats


Stacker

#1. IDACORP (IDA)

– Last week price change: +7.1% (+$6.92)
– Market cap: $5.3 billion
– Headquarters: Boise
– Sector: Electric Utilities

Stacker

