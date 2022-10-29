

Best-performing Idaho stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Idaho last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Idaho, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Idaho were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +7.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.



#4. Micron Technology (MU)

– Last week price change: -3.6% (-$2.01)

– Market cap: $58.8 billion

– Headquarters: Boise

– Sector: Semiconductors



#3. Albertsons Cos. Class A (ACI)

– Last week price change: -3.3% (-$0.70)

– Market cap: $10.9 billion

– Headquarters: Boise

– Sector: Food Retail



#2. Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$3.75)

– Market cap: $12.3 billion

– Headquarters: Eagle

– Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats



#1. IDACORP (IDA)

– Last week price change: +7.1% (+$6.92)

– Market cap: $5.3 billion

– Headquarters: Boise

– Sector: Electric Utilities