

Canva

Most commonly seen birds in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Idaho using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 33 count sites in Idaho. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

You may also like: Cities in Idaho with the most living in poverty



Canva

#36. White-breasted Nuthatch (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%



Canva

#36. Red Crossbill (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 3%



Canva

#36. Northern Shrike (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 9%

— #2. Montana: 7%

— #3. Wyoming: 6%

— #4. Idaho: 3%

— #5. Minnesota: 1%



Hayley Crews // Shutterstock

#36. Juniper Titmouse (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Idaho: 3%

— #3. Arizona: 2%



Canva

#36. Great Horned Owl (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 3%

— #2. Montana: 2%

— #3. Colorado: 1%

— #3. Wisconsin: 1%

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Idaho



Canva

#36. Clark’s Nutcracker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 7%

— #2. Utah: 4%

— #3. Idaho: 3%

— #4. Colorado: 2%



Canva

#35. Townsend’s Solitaire

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 19%

— #2. New Mexico: 12%

— #3. Colorado: 11%

— #4. Utah: 4%

— #5. Idaho: 3%



Canva

#34. Mallard

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 2.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 10%

— #2. South Dakota: 6%

— #3. South Carolina: 5%

— #4. Utah: 4%

— #5. Delaware: 3%



Canva

#33. Common Raven

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 3.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 27%

— #2. New Mexico: 24%

— #3. Arizona: 10%

— #4. California: 7%

— #5. New Hampshire: 6%



Canva

#32. Pygmy Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 8.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Colorado: 15%

— #2. California: 10%

— #3. New Mexico: 8%

— #3. Arizona: 8%

— #5. Idaho: 3%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Idaho



Canva

#31. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 16.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 17%

— #2. Vermont: 16%

— #3. New Hampshire: 15%

— #4. Massachusetts: 14%

— #5. Wyoming: 13%



Canva

#29. Mountain Chickadee (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 53%

— #2. New Mexico: 45%

— #3. Colorado: 30%

— #4. Wyoming: 25%

— #5. Montana: 21%



Canva

#29. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%



Canva

#28. Cassin’s Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 14%

— #2. Nevada: 13%

— #3. Montana: 7%

— #3. Colorado: 7%

— #5. Idaho: 6%



Canva

#27. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Idaho



Canva

#26. Spotted Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 63%

— #2. Oregon: 62%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. New Mexico: 55%

— #5. Utah: 38%



Canva

#25. Steller’s Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 2.83

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 62%

— #2. Oregon: 47%

— #3. Alaska: 23%

— #4. Colorado: 21%

— #5. Nevada: 20%



Canva

#24. Bohemian Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 6.75

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 6%



Canva

#23. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 7.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%



Canva

#21. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #2. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Montana: 9%

— #5. South Dakota: 6%

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Idaho



Canva

#21. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%



Canva

#20. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 1.88

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%



Canva

#19. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 2.79

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. California: 61%

— #3. Arizona: 48%

— #4. New Mexico: 33%

— #5. Washington: 19%



Canva

#18. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 9%

– Average group size: 3.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%



Canva

#17. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%

– Average group size: 2.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Idaho



Canva

#16. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 18%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. Massachusetts: 84%

— #3. Minnesota: 83%

— #4. Iowa: 82%

— #5. North Dakota: 80%



Canva

#15. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 18%

– Average group size: 3.3

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%



Canva

#14. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 1.32

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%



Canva

#13. Lesser Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 3.84

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 80%

— #2. Utah: 50%

— #3. California: 47%

— #4. Arizona: 43%

— #5. Oregon: 40%



Canva

#12. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 13.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%

You may also like: Most rural counties in Idaho



Canva

#11. California Quail

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 14.58

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 60%

— #2. Utah: 23%

— #3. Idaho: 21%

— #4. Oregon: 9%

— #4. California: 9%



Canva

#10. Black-billed Magpie

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 30%

– Average group size: 3.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 72%

— #2. Colorado: 49%

— #3. Wyoming: 44%

— #4. Alaska: 36%

— #5. Idaho: 30%



Canva

#9. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%

– Average group size: 1.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%



Canva

#8. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%

– Average group size: 2.84

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 81%

— #2. Nevada: 80%

— #3. Connecticut: 79%

— #4. Massachusetts: 77%

— #4. Kentucky: 77%



Canva

#7. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 33%

– Average group size: 3.01

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Idaho



Canva

#6. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 55%

– Average group size: 1.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%



Canva

#5. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 61%

– Average group size: 8.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%



Canva

#4. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 64%

– Average group size: 1.82

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 100%

— #2. New Hampshire: 97%

— #3. Maine: 94%

— #3. Minnesota: 94%

— #3. Connecticut: 94%



Canva

#3. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 64%

– Average group size: 3.05

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 73%

— #2. Idaho: 64%

— #3. Wyoming: 63%

— #3. South Dakota: 63%

— #5. Montana: 51%



Canva

#2. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 67%

– Average group size: 2.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #2. North Dakota: 90%

— #3. Washington: 88%

— #3. Iowa: 88%

— #5. Minnesota: 85%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Idaho



Canva

#1. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 76%

– Average group size: 8.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. Utah: 88%

— #2. New Mexico: 88%

— #4. Alabama: 84%

— #5. Arizona: 82%