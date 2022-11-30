Skip to Content
Stacker-Idaho
Most popular baby names for boys in Idaho


Most popular baby names for boys in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Idaho in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 38

National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661


#47. Thomas (tie)

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 39

National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642


#47. Bennett (tie)

Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessed”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 39

National
– Rank: #90
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,917


#47. Archer (tie)

Archer is a name of English origin meaning “bowman”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 39

National
– Rank: #138
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,713


#45. Jaxon (tie)

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 40

National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

#45. David (tie)

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 40

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843


#41. Sebastian (tie)

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 41

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867


#41. Jameson (tie)

Jameson is a name of English origin meaning “son of James”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 41

National
– Rank: #80
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,280


#41. Hunter (tie)

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 41

National
– Rank: #86
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,171


#41. Beau (tie)

Beau is a name of French origin meaning “beautiful”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 41

National
– Rank: #94
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,793

#39. Waylon (tie)

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 42

National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624


#39. Greyson (tie)

Greyson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the gray-haired man”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 42

National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,200


#37. Daniel (tie)

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 44

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066


#37. Brooks (tie)

Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 44

National
– Rank: #77
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429


#34. Michael (tie)

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 45

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#34. Maverick (tie)

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 45

National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548


#34. Calvin (tie)

Calvin is a name of Latin origin meaning “bald”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 45

National
– Rank: #145
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,574


#31. Everett (tie)

Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 46

National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219


#31. Declan (tie)

Declan is a name of Irish origin meaning “man of prayer”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 46

National
– Rank: #105
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,626


#31. Alexander (tie)

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 46

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#30. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 48

National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499


#27. Mateo (tie)

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 49

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112


#27. Levi (tie)

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 49

National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469


#27. Ezekiel (tie)

Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 49

National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799


#24. Miles (tie)

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 50

National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

#24. Logan (tie)

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 50

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786


#24. Aiden (tie)

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 50

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252


#22. Lucas (tie)

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 52

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501


#22. Carter (tie)

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 52

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163


#21. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 54

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#19. Samuel (tie)

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 57

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501


#19. Mason (tie)

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 57

National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040


#18. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 58

National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749


#17. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 59

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365


#16. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 62

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#15. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 63

National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653


#14. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 64

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584


#13. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 65

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660


#12. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 66

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713


#11. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 67

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

#10. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 69

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197


#8. Noah (tie)

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 73

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739


#8. James (tie)

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 73

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367


#6. Wyatt (tie)

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 74

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981


#6. Asher (tie)

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 74

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#5. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 78

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504


#4. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 92

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088


#3. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 103

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307


#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 104

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272


#1. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 141

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

